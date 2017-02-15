Mergers & Acquisition Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017: Deals Drive Hourly Rates and Fees Higher - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "M&A Attorney Hourly Rate and Deal Report 2017" report to their offering.
'The M&A Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017' details the hourly rates of Attorneys at the most active Deal Law Firms. Rates are analyzed by:
1. Firm Revenue Group (AMLAW 10, 50, 100, 101-200 and non-AMLAW Firms)
2. Individual Firm including a Relative Hourly Rate Ranking (Highest to Lowest) for each Firm
3. M&A Deal Representation for Acquirer, Seller and Target Companies including an M&A Deal Value (Highest to Lowest) for each Law Firm
4. Hourly Rates by Industry to determine industry opportunity and strength for deals.
Attorneys practicing Mergers & Acquisitions have in the past, had the highest overall rates; this continues to be the case for 2017 as well, based on 2016 results and a modest increase for 2017. Deals, overall, are up and so are the hourly rates of almost all law firms especially the premier ones with hourly rates easily exceeding $1,200 for Partners.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Rates by AMLAW Group
Section 2: Rates by Individual Firm
Section 3: M&A Deals
Section 4: M&A Deals - Relative Deal Rankings
Section 5: M&A Rates by Industry
Companies Mentioned
- ADVISES Partnerschaft von Rechtsanwälten, Wirtschaftsprüfern und Steuerberatern
- Adams and Reese LLP
- Akerman LLP
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Allen Barnes & Jones, PLC
- Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
- Alston & Bird LLP
- Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP
- Anglin Flewelling Rasmussen Campbell & Trytten, LLP
- Anthony & Partners, LLC
- Anthony Ostlund Baer & Louwagie P.A.
- Appleby Global Group Services Limited
- Archer & Greiner, P.C.
- Arent Fox LLP
- Armstrong Teasdale LLP
- Arnall Golden Gregory LLP
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Arnstein & Lehr, LLP
- Ashurst LLP
- Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Baker & McKenzie LLP
- Baker Botts LLP
- Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC
- Balch & Bingham LLP
- Ballard Spahr LLP
- Barnes & Thornburg LLP
- Bass Berry & Sims PLC
- Battle, Winslow, Scott & Wiley, P.A.
- Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
- Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson, P.A.
- Bieging Shapiro & Barber LLP
- Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
- Blank Rome LLP
- Bogatz & Associates, P.C.
- Boies, Schiller & Flexner, LLP
- Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC
- Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Bose McKinney & Evans LLP
- Bowles Rice LLP
- Boyd & Jenerette, P.A.
- Bracewell LLP
- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
- Bradshaw, Fowler, Proctor & Fairgrave, P.C.
- Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, LLP
- Bredin Prat
- Bricker & Eckler LLP
- Briggs and Morgan PA
- Brinks Gilson & Lione
- Broad and Cassel
- Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard LLP
- Brown Rudnick LLP
- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP
- Bryan Cave LLP
- Buchalter Nemer
- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
- Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP
- Burr & Forman LLP
- Bustamante, Escandon & Pareyon
- Butler Snow LLP
- Butzel Long PC
- Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
- Cadwell Sanford Deibert & Garry
- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP
- Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
- Campbells
- Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
- Carlson Dash, LLC
- Carlton Fields Jorden Burt, P.A.
- Carmichael & Powell, P.C.
- Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey, LLP
- Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP
- Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
- Chadbourne & Parke LLP
- Chaffe McCall
- Chapman and Cutler LLP
- Cheng Cohen
- Chien Yeh Law Offices
- Christensen & Jensen, PC
- Clark Hill PLC
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass, LLP
- Cohen Kennedy Dowd & Quigley
- Cole Schotz P.C.
- Connell Foley LLP
- Cooley LLP
- Cooley Manion Jones LLP
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Cozen O'Connor
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
- Crowell & Moring LLP
- Crowley & Lamb P.C.
- Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP
- DLA Piper
- Davies Ward Phillips & Vinberg, LLP
- Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- Dawda, Mann, Mulcahy & Sadler, PLC
- Day Pitney LLP
- DeConcini McDonald Yetwin & Lacy, P.C.
- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
- Dechert LLP
- Dennis J. Wortman, P.C.
- Dentons
- Dickinson Wright LLP
- Dickstein Shapiro LLP
- Dilworth Paxson LLP
- Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
- Dorsey & Whitney LLC
- Dow Lohnes PLLC
- Downey Brand LLP
- Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Duane Morris LLP
- Dudley, Topper and Feuerzeig, LLP
- Duensing, Casner & Fitzsimmons
- Dykema Cox Smith
- Dykema Gossett PLLC
- Eisenhower Carlson, PLLC
- Engelman Berger, P.C.
- Epiq Systems
- Epstein Becker Green PC
- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP
- Eversheds LLP
- Fabian VanCott
- Faegre Baker Daniels
- Fangda Partners
- Farella Braun & Martel LLP
- Farrell Fritz PC
- Felsberg Advogados
- Fennemore Craig, P.C.
- Fenwick & West LLP
- Ferrero Abogados
- Fiddler Gonzalez & Rodriguez
- Foley & Lardner LLP
- Foley Hoag LLP
- Ford & Harrison LLP
- Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.
- Freeborn & Peters LLP
- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
- Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP
- Frost Brown Todd LLC
- Gallagher & Kennedy, P.A.
- Gammage & Burnham, LLC
- Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP
- Gibbons PC
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.
- Goldberg Kohn
- Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe LLP
- Goodmans, LLP
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
- Gordon Silver
- Goulston & Storrs PC
- Gowling WLG
- Graf & Pitkowitz Rechtsanwälte GmbH
- Gray Plant Mooty PA
- GrayRobinson PA
- Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, PC
- Gust Rosenfeld P.L.C.
- Hahn & Hessen LLP
- Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP
- Hamilton Stephens Steele & Martin, PLLC
- Han Kun Law Offices
- Harris Beach PLLC
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Herrick, Feinstein LLP
- Herron Ortiz, P.A.
- Herzog, Fox & Neeman
- Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen, P.C.
- Higgs & Johnson
- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Holland & Hart LLP
- Holland & Knight LLP
- Holme Roberts & Owen LLP
- Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP
- Houser & Allison, APC
- Howard & Howard Attorneys PLLC
- Hudson Cook LLP
- Hughes Gorski Seedorf Odsen & Tervooren, LLC
- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
- Hunton & Williams LLP
- Husch Blackwell LLP
- Ice Miller LLP
- Irell & Manella LLP
- Jackson DeMarco Tidus Peckenpaugh
- Jackson Walker LLP
- Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss PC
- James F. Kahn, P.C.
- Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP
- Jenner & Block LLP
- Johnson DeLuca Kurisky & Gould, P.C.
- Jones Day
- Jones Walker LLP
- Jones, Bell, Abbott, Fleming & Fitzgerald L.L.P.
- K&L Gates LLP
- Kaempfer Crowell
- Karr Tuttle Campbell
- Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman LLP
- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
- Keesal, Young & Logan
- Keightley & Ashner LLP
- Keller Rohrback L.L.P.
- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
- Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP
- Kerr, Russell and Weber, PLC
- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- King & Spalding
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Kirton McConkie PC
- Kissinger & Fellman, P.C.
- Klee, Tuchin, Bogdanoff & Stern LLP
- Kohner Mann & Kailas, S.C.
- Kolesar & Leatham, Chartered
- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
- Kutak Rock, LLP
- Lake & Cobb PLC
- Lane Powell PC
- Larkin Hoffman Daly & Lindgren Ltd.
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Lathrop & Gage LLP
- LeClairRyan
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
- Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP
- Liebert Cassidy Whitmore
- Lindquist & Vennum, P.L.L.P.
- Linklaters
- Liskow & Lewis
- Littler Mendelson P.C.
- Locke Lord Edwards
- Loeb & Loeb LLP
- Lowenstein Sandler PC
- Loyens & Loeff
- Luther Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH
- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
- Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC
- Maples and Calder
- Marquis Aurbach Coffing, P.C.
- Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin, P.C.
- Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd.
- Mayer Brown LLP
- Maynard Cooper & Gale PC
- McCarter & English LLP
- McCarthy Tetrault
- McCleskey Harriger Brazill & Graf, LLP
- McConnell Valdes LLC
- McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- McDonald Carano Wilson LLP
- McDonald Hopkins LLC
- McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP
- McGlinchey Stafford PLLC
- McGuireWoods LLP
- McWhorter Law Firm, PLLC
- Meland Russin & Budwick, P.A.
- Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein, P.C.
- Michelman & Robinson, LLP
- Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP
- Miles & Stockbridge, P.C.
- Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP
- Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
- Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, P.C.
- Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP
- Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP
- Moore & Van Allen PLLC - Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Morris Polich & Purdy LLP
- Morris Schneider Wittstadt, LLC
- Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP
- Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Mourant Ozannes
- Moye White LLP
- Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP
- Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr, P.C.
- Murphy & King P.C.
- Murtha Cullina LLP
- Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg LLP
- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
- Nexsen Pruet
- Nixon Peabody LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright LLP
- Nossaman LLP
- O'Kelly Ernst & Bielli
- O'Melveny & Myers LLP
- Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
- Orr & Reno, P.A.
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
- Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
- Otterbourg P.C.
- Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP
- Page, Scrantom, Sprouse, Tucker & Ford, P.C.
- Parker & Covert LLP
- Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP
- Parsons Behle & Latimer
- Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Pepper Hamilton LLP
- Perkins Coie LLP
- Pessin Katz Law, P.A.
- Phelps Dunbar LLP
- Phillips Lytle LLP
- Pia Anderson Dorius Reynard & Moss, LLC
- Pierce Atwood LLP
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Polsinelli PC
- Porzio, Bromberg, and Newman P.C.
- Poyner Spruill LLP
- Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Pullman & Comley LLC
- Quarles & Brady LLP
- Quilling, Selander, Lownds, Winslett & Moser, P.C.
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Ragsdale Liggett, PLLC
- Ray Quinney & Nebeker P.C.
- Rayburn Cooper & Durham, P.A.
- Reed Smith LLP
- Rhoades McKee PC
- Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A.
- Richardson & Patel, LLP
- Riemer & Braunstein LLP
- Rivkin Radler
- Robins Kaplan LLP
- Robinson & Cole LLP
- Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A.
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- Roshka DeWulf & Patten, P.L.C.
- Rutan & Tucker LLP
- Salter McGowan Sylvia & Leonard, Inc.
- Sanders, O'Hanlon, & Motley, PLLC
- Santamarina y Steta, S.C.
- Saul Ewing LLP
- Scheef & Stone, L.L.P.
- Schellenberg Wittmer
- Schiff Hardin LLP
- Schiltz & Schiltz
- Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP
- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
- Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt, PC
- Sedgwick LLP
- Severson & Werson
- Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- Shearman & Sterling LLP
- Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green PA
- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
- Sher Tremonte LLP
- Sherman & Howard LLC
- Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.
- Shulman Hodges & Bastian LLP
- Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Sills Cummis & Gross P.C.
- Simcox and Barclay LLP
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Slaughter and May
- Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell, & Jernigan LLP
- Snell & Wilmer LLP
- Solomon Ward Seidenwurm & Smith, LLP
- Spencer Fane Britt & Browne LLP
- Sprunger Law PLLC
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Steptoe & Johnson LLP
- Steptoe & Johnson PLLC
- Stevens & Lee
- Stikeman Elliott LLP
- Stinson Leonard Street LLP
- Stoel Rives LLP
- Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC
- Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, P.C.
- Strasburger & Price, LLP
- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP
- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- Sullivan & Worcester LLP
- Susman Godfrey LLP
- Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP
- Swift, Currie, McGhee & Heirs, LLP
- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
- Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP
- The Cavanagh Law Firm, P.A.
- The Richard L. Rosen Law Firm, PLLC
- Thierhoff Muller & Partner
- Thompson & Knight LLP
- Thompson Coburn LLP
- Thompson Hine LLP
- Thompson Krone, P.L.C.
- Togut, Segal & Segal LLP
- Tonkon Torp LLP
- Torys, LLP
- Troutman Sanders LLP
- Tucker Ellis LLP
- Tydings & Rosenberg LLP
- Updike Kelly & Spellacy PC
- Varnum LLP
- Venable LLP
- Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Volpe and Koening, P.C.
- Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP
- Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
- Walker & Doepfner, P.C.
- Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP
- Warner Norcross & Judd LLP
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- White & Case LLP
- Whiteford, Taylor & Preston L.L.P.
- Wiand Guerra King P.A.
- Wiley Rein LLP
- Williams & Connolly LLP
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC
- Wilson, Elser, Moskowitz, Edelman & Dicker LLP
- Winstead PC
- Winston & Strawn LLP
- Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.
- Wolfe & Wyman, LLP
- Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice PLLC
- Wyatt Tarrant & Combs LLP
- Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP
- Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kxwsjs/manda_attorney
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716