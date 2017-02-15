EL PASO, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 --Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) announced today their joint venture, Premier Biomedical Pain Management Solutions, LLC (PBPMS), has signed distribution agreement contracts with multi-state pharmacies to sell and distribute PBPMS pain relief products. These outlets augment PBPMS's existing internet sales through their website, www.painreliefmeds.com, and other direct outlets announced in earlier press releases. Initially, the distribution contracts cover pain relief patches and roll-ons, but will expand as planned new products are introduced later this calendar year.

The newly signed distributors are:

Rx Xpress Health Mart Pharmacy of Grove City, PA

Midview Drug Health Mart Pharmacy of Grafton, OH, and

Kaup Pharmacy of Ft. Recovery, OH

The pain relief patches consist of a proprietary CBD hemp oil formulation with 20% more CBD, and a patch area 30% larger than competition, and are designed to provide up to 96 hours of continuous pain relief. The roll-on applicator contains 110 mg of our proprietary CBD formulation, 10% more CBD than the closest competitor.

William A. Hartman, President & CEO of PBPMS, stated, "We are very excited that we have been able to secure these three new direct distributors with their multi-state locations. We are continuing our discussions with several more local, regional and national pharmacies. We hope to make additional announcements in the next few weeks regarding further distribution agreements. Our strategy is to have a two-fold distribution network -- direct distributors, and our online sales. Once people try our products, they will agree that they outperform every other competitive product in relieving pain and suffering."

About Rx Xpress Health Mart Pharmacy

Rx Xpress is dedicated to providing their community with prescription drugs, quality home medical equipment, such as walking aids, wheelchairs, diabetic testing supplies and medical supplies. As a compounding pharmacy, they are able to provide their patients with personalized and patient-oriented care. They offer a wide array of natural pharmaceuticals, and herb-based products to treat and restore the body's natural balance while improving overall health.

About Midview Drug

Midview Drug, located in Grafton, OH, is a member of the Health Mart Pharmacy network of locally owned pharmacies. It provides high-quality medications and health care products along with personalized service.

About Kaup Pharmacy

Kaup Pharmacy is an independent pharmacy owned and operated for over 35 years by Jerry and Lorri Kaup. Kaup Pharmacy now encompasses five full-service retail pharmacies throughout Ohio and Indiana, a custom compounding division, a medical equipment division, a full-service infusion division and a specialty pharmacy division.

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents, and a PCT Europe National Patent. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the Department of Defense with Center of Expertise at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTCQB marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." For more information please visit our website: http://www.premierbiomedical.com/.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Premier Biomedical, Inc. cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Premier Biomedical, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

William A. Hartman

President and CEO

Premier Biomedical Pain Management Solutions

(724) 633-7033

w.hartman@premierbiomedical.com

http://www.premierbiomedical.com/



