Icelandair Group hf. has successfully completed a subsequent issue of bonds in the amount of USD 40 million under the terms of its senior unsecured bonds with ISIN NO0010776982 (the "Bonds"). Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. Following the issue, the total nominal amount outstanding under the Bonds will be USD 190 million.



Pareto Securities AB acted as Sole Bookrunner on the subsequent issue.



For further information, please contact:



Bogi Nils Bogason, CFO bogi@icelandairgroup.is + 354 665 8801