Bombardier Inc.: REMINDER/Media Advisory: Bombardier to report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results on February 16, 2017

Bombardier Inc. / REMINDER/Media Advisory: Bombardier to report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results on February 16, 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - Bombardier (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 on Thursday, February 16, 2017, and will hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (EST). A press release including the financial results will be issued prior to the call.

Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investor Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for the quarter and full year during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.

DATE: Thursday, February 16, 2017
TIME: 8:00 a.m., EST

The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the following address: www.bombardier.com (http://www.bombardier.com/).

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English: 514 394 9320 or
  1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America)
  +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)
  
In French: 514 394 9316 or
(with translation) 1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America)
  +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)

The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Simon Letendre
Senior Advisor, Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 9481
Patrick Ghoche
Vice President, Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 5727



Source: Bombardier Inc. via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Bombardier Inc.
800 Rene-Levesque Blvd. West Montreal, QC Canada


