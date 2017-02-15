VENICE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- StackCommerce, the industry leader in native e-commerce solutions for publishers, has been named a finalist for the annual Digiday Publishing Awards for its work with online media company, The Daily Dot. The nomination is in the category of "Best eCommerce Strategy," recognizing the best use of e-commerce to drive additional revenue to the publisher with seamless editorial content.

"StackCommerce's core strength is creating compelling content that moves readers to purchase products and services across their favorite websites," said Josh Payne, Founder and CEO of StackCommerce. "We are honored to be considered for this award as it highlights just one example of our needle-moving work with publishers, and shows the industry the power of effective video-based commerce."

The Digiday Publishing Awards showcase the best global digital publishing innovation by publishers, brands, agencies and technology platforms. The 2017 jury panel includes notable industry thought leaders and executives from The New Yorker, Washington Post, Refinery29 and more.

Other finalists for the category include Gizmodo Media Group, Time Inc. & Button and ALEX AND ANI.

Winners will be announced March 23 at the Digiday Publishing Awards Gala from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Diamond Horseshoe in New York City.

About StackCommerce

StackCommerce enables native commerce solutions for online publishers, driving revenue through the seamless integration of content and relevant products. Partnering with over 2,500 global brands and retailers, StackCommerce offers innovative monetization solutions including fully-branded shops and academies as well as native product recommendations in editorial, email, social, and in-stream. StackCommerce's network of publisher partners currently reaches over 1 billion monthly visitors across more than 750+ partners including AOL, Hearst Digital, Scripps, IDG, IAC, Gawker Media, Ziff Davis, Business Insider, and others. StackCommerce is headquartered in Venice, CA and backed by Draper Associates, 500 Startups, Amplify, Wavemaker Partners, and several top angel investors.

About The Daily Dot

The Daily Dot is the Web's most comprehensive source of coverage for Internet culture and life online. Our content reaches up to 22 million digital natives each month, making us one of the top 1,000 websites in the United States. For more, visit: http://media.dailydot.com/

