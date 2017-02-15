MYRTLE BEACH, SC--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving -- which has been featured on "Blue Collar Millionaire," "Shark Tank," and other primetime shows -- has expanded into Myrtle Beach. The company provides local moving, junk removal, donation pickups, general labor and more.

Michael Smith will lead the Hunks team. (Hunks stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable Service.) The former Branch/Market Manager at WWW Grainger. He is excited to grow a new business and have another form of retirement for his family. This franchise will also provide opportunity for others in the Myrtle Beach area.

Smith's College Hunks business is located 1254 3rd Ave South and will serve customers throughout Horry County. He is planning on opening for business on March 1, 2017.Smith loves the business model and the concept of gaining business in a new area of opportunity in the junk hauling and local moving industry for the Myrtle Beach area.



One of the company's core values is Building Leaders by teaching employees comprehensive business skills -- marketing, accounting, management, and customer service skills -- so they are equipped with professional skills they can use to open their own businesses.

The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow a new market is why College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving awarded Smith the rights to the franchise in Myrtle Beach."We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way," said College Hunks Hauling Junk President and Co-Founder, Nick Friedman. "That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about what we've built as a company, and who believe in our mantra of 'Move the World.' Michael and his team live and breathe our core values, and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive."

College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving in Myrtle Beach is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (843) 507-8026 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/sc/myrtle-beach.

To learn about owning a College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

