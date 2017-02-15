Operating Room Equipment Market Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

PUNE, India, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds a report on Operating Room Equipment Market, titled "MediPoint: Operating Room Equipment - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts" to its store. Rising numbers of different surgical procedures are the primary drivers of the OR equipment market. Despite respectable adoption, unmet needs and non-clinical barriers remain a challenge.

Company Share Analysis are Dräger, Hill-Rom, Getinge (Maquet), Mindray Medical, Mizuho OSI, Skytron, Steris, Stryker, BenQ Medical Technology, Cognate India, Eschmann Equipment, Dr. Mach, OPT SurgiSystems, Nuvo Surgical.

The emerging economies are seeing the highest growth in the global OR equipment market. OR tables make up the largest portion of the OR equipment market as defined in our taxonomy The most successful firms involved are providing comprehensive portfolios, undertaking key M&A's, fostering innovation, and wisely offering cost-saving bundling contracts to hospitals.

Maquet Getinge, Steris, and Stryker are the key players in the international OR equipment space. These companies have maintained success by making important acquisitions, establishing beneficial partnerships, and providing a comprehensive portfolio of prominent brands to their customers. The entire market will be driven by increasing volumes of surgical procedures (laparoscopic procedures, robotic surgeries), and increasing access to better surgical care. Industry KOLs have highlighted the impact of sole sourcing and innovate portfolios on the entire market.

