Didier Laurens joins Pixium Vision's management team and leads company's corporate financial and investor relations activities

Regulatory News:

Pixium Vision (Paris:PIX), a company developing innovative bionic vision systems with the intention to allow patients who have lost their sight to lead more independent lives, today announced the appointment of Didier Laurens as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He joins the Company's management team and lead company's corporate financial and investor relations activities.

Khalid Ishaque, CEO of Pixium Vision, commented: « We are delighted to welcome Didier Laurens to Pixium Vision as the company expands operations to commercial activities following CE mark for its first bionic vision system IRISII as well as progressing toward first human implant with PRIMA system. Following the departure of Pierre Kemula, who accompanied the company's successful IPO enabling the company to pursue the development of 2 bionic retinal implant systems, Didier's experience in finance and investor relations will strengthen and contribute to continued success through the next stages of the Company's growth and positioning Pixium Vision as a leader in Bionic vision systems market."

Didier brings extensive finance and capital markets experience, most recently as Director Investor Relations, Financing and Treasury at Korian, where he also served as Interim CFO. Previously, he was Financial Analyst with Societe Generale covering various sectors including healthcare, where he accompanied numerous IPO's. He also served as marketing manager in the pharmaceutical industry. Didier holds a post-graduate of Pharmacy, and is graduated from SFAF/CIIA.

Didier Laurens commented: "Pixium Vision has established itself as a disruptive technology innovator in bionic vision space at the frontier of neuroscience, supported by a global multidisciplinary expertise and know-how and centers of excellence. I am delighted to join the team at Pixium Vision and look forward to contributing to the next stage of development and growth of the company and its success."

ABOUT IRISII

IRISII is a bionic vision system equipped with a bio-inspired camera and a 150 electrodes epi-retinal implant with a proprietary design intended to be explantable and eventually upgradable for patients who have lost sight due to Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP).

The Company received CE mark for IRISII in 2016, enabling Pixium to launch its commercial activities subject to reimbursement availabilities. CE mark approval for IRISII system enables the company to file for national reimbursements. The Company is working initially with public reimbursement authorities for innovative technologies for medical devices in France (under "Forfait Innovation") and in Germany (with NUB).

ABOUT PIXIUM VISION

Pixium Vision's mission is to create a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain partial visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention as well as a rehabilitation period.

The company is developing two bionic retinal implant systems. IRISII, the company first bionic system, obtained CE mark in July 2016. In parallel, Pixium Vision has recently completed the pre-clinical study phases for PRIMA, a sub-retinal miniaturized wireless photovoltaic implant platform, and is planning to initiate first-in-human trials.

Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners spanning across prestigious vision research institutions including the Institut de la Vision in Paris, the Hansen Experimental Physics Laboratory at Stanford University, and Moorfields Eye Hospital in London. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified.

Pixium Vision is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C). Pixium Vision shares are eligible for the French tax incentivized PEA-PME and FCPI investment vehicles.

Euronext ticker: PIX ISIN: FR0011950641 Reuters: PIX.PA Bloomberg: PIX:FP

