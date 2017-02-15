The global sacral nerve stimulation marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalsacral nerve stimulation (SNS) marketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two product segments consisting of implantable SNS devices and external SNS devices

"The increasing incidence of urinary and bowel incontinence is driving market growth. The number of SNS procedures performed is expected to increase in developing countries due to rising awareness about these procedures and the physician exchange programs initiated by the governments of various countries," says Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead medical devices research expert from Technavio.

Technavio's healthcare and life sciences research analysts segment the global sacral nerve stimulation market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

SNS market in Americas

The US, Canada, and Brazil are the major revenue contributors in the Americas. The preference of SNS devices by surgeons for the MIS technique to treat bowel or bladder disorders like urinary incontinence, urinary retention, and high urinary frequency has been increasing over the last few years.

Canada is the second-largest revenue contributing country in the region. This is due to increase awareness and strong distribution network, which enables market access. Brazil has specialty training centers where surgeons and other hospital or ASC staff are educated about MIS techniquesinvolving SNS devices. There is huge potential for market penetration of these devices in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. Medical tourism in Brazil and Mexico has further increased the adoption rate of procedures involving SNS devices.

SNS market in EMEA

The region is witnessing a shift from conventional treatment options to the adoption of SNS devices in the recent years. Developed countries like France, Germany, and Italy have adopted these procedures, whereas Nordic countries like Denmark, Norway, and Sweden have recently started adopting them.

The frequent number of cases related to the sacral nerve are increasing due to post-operative issues and changes in lifestyle. There is a huge scope for SNS devices to penetrate the market due to the increase in demand for treatment using these devices in emerging countries like Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Tanzania, and Nigeria.

"Growing public awareness and increasing number of MI procedures have created demand for these devices in EMEA. Moreover, the adoption of these devices in the Middle East is growing due to strong government support for healthcare institutions in procuring and using these devices," says Srinivas.

SNS market in APAC

The increasing number of hospitals and ASCs with high-quality infrastructure, the high prevalence of lifestyle diseases leading to chronic disorders, and the paradigm shift in surgeons with respect to the use of SNS devices are factors driving market growth.

Countries like Australia and Japan have shown a significant increase in the adoption of SNS devices for treatment of bowel or urinary incontinence. This is attributed to factors like increasing physician preference and patient acceptance of treatment methods involving SNS devices.

In China, India, and Japan, the preference for traditional treatment options like surgeries and anal plugs constrains the growth of the market. The promotional events organized by healthcare centers through various media about the benefits of these devices are increasing public awareness about SNS devices. Other major concerns include shortage of professionals with expertise about SNS devices and the high cost of devices.

Key vendors:

Medtronic is the single largest vendor in the market, and it has a presence in all the three regions. This is a monopolistic market dominated by Medtronic with a 100% market share. The company has two implantable SNS devices and one external SNS device.

