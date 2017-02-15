TECHNICOLOR: TECHNICOLOR FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LITIGATION AGAINST SAMSUNG

PRESS RELEASE

Technicolor Files Patent Infringement Litigation

Against samsung

Paris (France), 15 February 2017 - Technicolor (http://www.technicolor.com) (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY), a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment sector, announced today that it has initiated several patent infringement suits in Germany and France against Samsung Electronics, across a range of Samsung products, including mobile phones and digital televisions.

Technicolor provides technology, products and services to the most influential companies in the media & entertainment industries and owns a valuable portfolio of over 30,000 patents and patent applications, in the areas of video coding and image processing, telecommunications, user experience, security and displays. Technicolor's intellectual property assets stem from its in-house R&D efforts and its commitment to drive the world's entertainment technology and devices forward. This represents the work of thousands of Technicolor researchers and engineers over many years, with over €100 million invested annually in Research and Development. After extensive negotiations to reach a fair agreement, the Group is now taking action to protect itself and defend the value of its intellectual property.

Proceedings were initiated with the Regional Courts in Dusseldorf and Mannheim in Germany, and the First Instance Court of Paris in France, related to ten patents, covering technologies related to video coding, telecommunications and other associated technologies. Technicolor has engaged international law firm Bird & Bird for the European litigation and is advised by Irell & Manella LLP on US-related intellectual property issues.

About Technicolor

Technicolor, a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment sector, is at the forefront of digital innovation. Our world class research and innovation laboratories enable us to lead the market in delivering advanced video services to content creators and distributors. We also benefit from an extensive intellectual property portfolio focused on imaging and sound technologies. Our commitment: supporting the delivery of exciting new experiences for consumers in theaters, homes and on-the-go. www.technicolor.com (http://www.technicolor.com) - Follow us: @Technicolor (https://twitter.com/technicolor) - linkedin.com/company/technicolor (https://www.linkedin.com/company/technicolor)

Technicolor shares are on the NYSE Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

