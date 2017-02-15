GPU Platform makes NVDA Stock a Clear WinnerNVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced its fourth-quarter earnings last week, and has gotten many investors excited about the company's future growth potential.In the era of artificial intelligence (AI), NVIDIA's Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) platform has emerged as the dominating force buoying NVDA stock. The stock gained almost 30% in the last three months in contrast to the nine percent returns posted by the S&P 500 Index.NVIDIA Corporation reported phenomenal growth in most of its businesses.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...