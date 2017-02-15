Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

sprite-preloader
15.02.2017
Transaction in Own Shares

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED ("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Transaction in Own Shares
15 February 2017

The Company announces that on 15 February 2017 it purchased 250,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 1.565 per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following this purchase, the total number of shares in issue of the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the purchase referred to above Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the purchase referred to above
3,874,186 Treasury Shares44,714,358 Ordinary Shares

From 15 February 2017, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 44,714,358.


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498
Email: TS236@ntrs.com


