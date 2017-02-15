Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Turkey Tire Market Forecast Opportunities, 2022" report to their offering.

The tire market in Turkey is projected to cross US$ 3 billion by 2022. Marmara Region dominated demand for tires in the country, due to large population base and large automobile fleet size in the region.

Demand for tires in Turkey emanates from OEM and replacement segments. Turkey is prominently divided into seven regions including Marmara Region, Central Anatolia, Aegean Region, Mediterranean Region, Black Sea Region, South Eastern Anatolia Region and Eastern Anatolia Region.

Rising demand for tires in the country can be attributed to expanding automobile fleet size, rising vehicle sales and growing automobile production across the country. According to the World Bank, per capita Gross National Income of Turkey stood at USD9,950 in 2015. Rising disposable income levels coupled with increasing standards of living across the country are anticipated to boost demand for automobiles and related tires across the country during 2017-2022.

Companies Mentioned

Abdulkadir Ozcan A.S.

Anlas Anadolu Lastik A.S.

Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci Lastik Sanayi Ve Ticaret

Goodyear Lastikleri Turk A.S.

Kumho Tire Co., Inc.

Michelin Lastikler Ticaret A.S.

Sumitomo Rubber Ako Lastik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S.

Turk-Pirelli Lastikleri A.S.

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Özka Lastik Ve Kauçuk Saniyi Ve Ticaret A.S

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Turkey Tire Production Overview

5. Turkey Tire Market Outlook

6. Turkey Passenger Car (PC) Tire Market Outlook

7. Turkey Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Tire Market Outlook

8. Turkey OTR Tire Market Outlook

9. Turkey Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

10. Turkey Medium Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) Tire Market Outlook

11. Import-Export Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends Developments

14. Policy Regulatory Landscape

15. Turkey Economic Profile

16. Competitive Landscape

17. Strategic Recommendations

