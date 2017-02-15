Research Report on China's Graphene Industry, 2017-2021: Major Driving Forces and Market Opportunities in China Graphene Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In China, graphene materials are generic names of graphene with no more than 10 layers of carbon atoms and relevant derivatives. In contrast, graphene materials with more than 10 layers of carbon atoms generally belong to graphite for the loss of high graphene performance.

Many countries including Europe, the U.S.A. and Japan issued a series of policies supporting the development of the graphene industry. Transnational companies pay attention to the graphene market for the promotion of R&D together with application of graphene such as Dow Chemical Company, Samsung, IBM, General Motors, Xerox, Bayer and BASF.



The graphene industry started due to the cost reduction and expanded downstream application in China. In recent years, the production costs decreased to 10% in 2016 of that in 2011 with the improvement of graphene processing technics. Graphene realizes the industrialized application in multiple fields such as energy storage materials, sensors, touch devices, conductive ink pastes and composite materials and is ready for mass volume. Meanwhile, graphene is sold for profits in some products of multiple front applications to be broke through such as lithium batteries conductive paste, heat conduction film, composite materials and flexible displays.

According to market research, graphene manufacturers are generally medium and small scale enterprises mainly at the downstream of the industry chain. Meanwhile, the market is at its infancy while the development is rapid. Graphene enterprises released some products in fields such as touch screens, graphene lithium ion batteries and functional coatings to promote the development of this industry.

For example, mass production of graphene is achieved in energy storage material fields including conductive agents and flexible displays. Meanwhile, graphene conductive agents are mainly applied in 3C and power battery field for higher charging speed of lithium iron phosphate battery. Large-scale application of graphene films developed by 2D Carbon is achieved in flexible touch screens with the sales revenue of more than CNY 10 million in 2015.

Through this report, readers can acquire the following information:

- Support Polices of Chinese Government on the Graphene Industry

- Major Manufacturing Methods of Graphene in China

- Forecast on Supply and Demand in China Graphene Industry

- Major Downstream Application of Graphene Industry

- Major Manufacturers of Graphene in China, 2013-2016

- Competition Status of Graphene Industry in China

- Major Driving Forces and Market Opportunities in China Graphene Industry

- Risks and Challenges in China Graphene Industry

- Development Trend of China Graphene Industry, 2017-2021

Companies Mentioned

- 2D Carbon (Changzhou) Tech Co., Ltd.

- Beijing Graphene Holdings Co., Ltd.

- Leaguer Stock Co., Ltd.

- Qingdao Haoxin New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

- Qingdao Hua Gao Ink Polytron Technologies Inc

- Qitaihe Baotailong Graphene Material Co., Ltd.

- Shenzhen Beiterui New Energy Resources Material Co., Ltd.

- The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

- Xiamen G-CVD Graphene Technology Co., Ltd.

- Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Corporation Limited

- Zhenjiang Browah Technology Co., Ltd.

