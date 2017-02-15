United States Alternative Chemical Products and Processing Market 2016-2026: Market is Expected Reach $884.1 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 19.4% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The alternative U.S chemical end-use product market is expected to increase from $149.9 billion in 2016 to an estimated $345.6 billion by 2021. It should reach $884.1 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% for the period of 2016-2026.



This timely study looks at the markets for alternative chemical products, which include biomass feedstocks, biobased chemical intermediate products, and end-use alternative chemical products, along with processing technology. It compares the alternative and traditional chemical markets, highlighting the move away from petrochemicals as a primary feedstock.

The international arena, regulatory environment and technology, all of which directly affect opportunities for alternative chemical products, are extensively reviewed. The report includes profiles of major product manufacturers and reviews end-use markets. New technologies and processing developments are extensively discussed. Detailed forecasts and analysis provide vital and comprehensive market information on product sales, cost-savings alternatives and international opportunities.

Market forecasts are included for all product categories for U.S. as well as global production. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. The historical and current significance of government regulations, patents and R&D will be reviewed in terms of their vital roles in affecting the market dynamics of the alternative chemical market, with emphasis on future product sales. Information concerning U.S. exports and leading globalized companies will be analyzed. The report covers a broad spectrum of the chemical industry and provides a cohesive picture of the overall alternative chemical product market, with forecasts through 2026.



This report provides:



- An overview of the global markets for alternative chemical products and processing

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Coverage of processes that are less harmful to humans and the environment, rely on renewable resources, and offer cost efficiency to the manufacturer and customers

- Product markets from feedstocks to end-use

- Regulatory environments as well governmental impact on the market

- Detailed information on manufacturers

- Profiles of major players in the industry

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

- Study Goals And Objectives

- Reasons For Doing The Study

- Intended Audience

- Scope Of Report

2: Summary

3: Overview

- History Of The Chemical Industry

- The Chemical Industry

- Environmental Impact

- Major Biomass Feedstocks

- Biobased Alternative Chemicals

- End-Use Products Of Alternative Chemical Manufacturing

- Alternative Chemical Processes

- Manufacturers

- Sales Opportunities

- Forecasting Product Sales

4: Products

- Feedstocks

- Biobased Chemical Products

- Market By Alternative Chemical End-Use Products

5: Technology

- Pollution Prevention And Cost Savings

- R&D

- Life Cycle Assessment

- Chemical Processes

- Product And Processes R&D

- Patents

6: Industry Structure And Market Competition

- Market Dynamics For Alternative Chemical Products

7: International Market

- International Market Dynamics

- U.S. Exports

- Worldwide Regional Markets

- International Regulation And Agreements

- The Kyoto Protocol

- International Companies

- Financing And Export Assistance

8: Regulation

- Historical Significance

- Epa's Green Chemistry Focus

- The Clean Air Act

- Water Pollution Control Act

- Clean Water Act

- Resource Conservation And Recovery Act

- Pollution Prevention Act

- Toxic Substances Control Act

- Biomass Research And Development Act Of 2000

- New Developments In Regulation

9: Company Profiles

- AG Processing Inc.

- Altranex Corp.

- Amyris Inc.

- Anellotech, Inc.

- Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Adm)

- Ashland Inc.

- Avantium Technologies B.V.

- BASF SE

- Bioamber Inc

- Biochemtex S.P.A.

- Biome Technologies Plc

- Biorizon

- Butalco Gmbh

- Calysta Inc.

- Cargill Corp.

- Codexis Inc.

- Corbion NV

- DOW Chemical Co.

- Dupont

- Dupont Tate & Lyle Bioproducts (Dptl), Llc

- Eastman Chemical Co.

- Enerkem Inc.

- Evolva Holding S.A.

- Evonik Industries AG

- Genomatica Inc.

- Gfbiochemicals Ltd.

- Glycos Biotechnologies Inc.

- Ingredion Inc.

- Iogen Corp.

- Jiangsu Kaopule New Material Co., Ltd.

- Koch Biological Solutions, Llc

- Metabolix Inc.

- Midwest Grain Products Inc.

- Natureworks Llc

- Novamont S.P.A

- Novomer Inc.

- Pathway Biologic Llc

- Penn A Kem Llc

- Reluceo Inc.

- Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

- Spartan Chemical Co., Inc.

- Synthezyme Llc

- Tate & Lyle Plc

- Teijin Fibers Ltd.

- Tianjin Green Biomaterials

- Terraverdae Bioworks Inc.

- Vertec Biosolvents Inc.

10: Appendix

