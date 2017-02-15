Global Virtual Reality Market 2016-2020: Macro Analysis and Global Numbers with Focus on Categories, Platforms, Geography, Market Segments, Applications, Volume and Vendors Revenue - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Unlike most reports that you may have seen in the past 2 years, this report provides detailed numbers per vendor and shows exactly how the numbers add up to define the market size. In fact, VR has created a lot of hype some of it very exciting and being verified by our numbers, while some others are pure speculation according to our findings. But what is really happening in the Virtual Reality space? Where is the sustainable growth? Why some segments are not picking up and some other segments are exploding? And which are those segments? Who are the winning vendors and strategies and why? These are some of the questions to which this report is answering.

This report provides macro analysis and global numbers but also analyzes the market through categories, platforms (PC/Mobile/Console), world geographies, market segments, applications, volume and most importantly vendors' revenue and ranking for both the Consumer/Entertainment and Business/Enterprise markets.

Starting with the general, all included revenue per vendor, the analysis is then taken into categories:

- Hardware

- Software

- Content

Numbers are also studied per applications:

- Entertainment: Games

- Entertainment: Movies

- Entertainment: Adult

- Entertainment: Other

- Business: Military & Defense

- Business: Education & Science

- Business: Medical

- Business: Collaboration

- Business: Other

Moreover,some 30 vendors/products are studied/presented in this report. They are ranked under different categories for which top vendors appear by revenue or by volume.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

- Methodology, Scope, Definitions

- About the author



2. Revenue Ranking: VR Players Worldwide By 2016 Revenue



3. Market Share: VR Players Worldwide By 2016 Revenue based market share



4. Volume Ranking: VR Players by number of units sold in 2016 or by number of users worldwide.



5. Worldwide Revenue Type Breakdown 2016: Hardware, Software & Content

- TOP VR Players by Worldwide Hardware Revenue 2016

- TOP VR Players by Worldwide Software Revenue 2016

- TOP VR Players by Worldwide Content Revenue 2016



6. VR Market Size ($) in Business vs. Entertainment

- VR Market Segments in Entertainment

- VR Market Segments in Business



7. Top 6 VR Headset Products: analysis of sales & volume



8. Platform Breakdown

- VR games relative volume per platform (Mobile / Console / PC)

- VR games relative market size per platform (Mobile / Console / PC)



9. Breakdown per Geography

- VR Market per World Regions (Revenue)

- VR Market per Countries (Revenue)



10. Market Outlook 2017



11. Discussion & Predictions & Market Outlook 2016-2020

- VR for work vs. VR for fun.

- Why did VR emerge in the past few decades, hyped and then vanished a few times? How is it different this time?

- Visual Simulation.

- Gaming vs. VR.

- The problems that VR is solving.

- VR's added value vs. the Effort.

- Challenges VR will face as the market tries to grow:

- Examples of questionable VR strategies



12. CONCLUSIONS & ADVICE

- What should VR vendors do to make it happen?

- What should VR vendors not do?



13. Recommended Third Party Resources To Check:



14. Vendors studied, their age , their size, and what they do:

- AMAZON Lumberyard

- CCP Games

- Codemasters

- Crytek

- Dassault Systemes

- Eon Reality

- Epic Games

- Facebook

- Google

- HTC

- Immersion

- Intel

- Insomniac Games

- Iris VR

- Jaunt VR

- Leap Motion

- Linden Lab

- Mechdyne

- Microsoft

- SAMSUNG

- Sixense Entertainment

- SONY

- Studio Wildcard

- TORQUE 3D

- Ubisoft

- Unity Technology

- Valve / Steam

- Virtalis

- Worldviz

- Xiaomi

