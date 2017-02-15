Another Year of Unabated Growth Fuels Delivery of Digital Advertising's Most Innovative Products

Industry bellwethers attend annual gathering; mobile measurement pioneer releases landmark Unified Audience Platform, a suite of products serving the comprehensive needs of the app ecosystem.

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Kochava (www.kochava.com), the leading provider of app analytics, attribution and optimization for connected devices, begins their fourth annual Kochava Mobile Summit today through February 17 and announces the release of the Unified Audience Platform, an all-encompassing toolset giving marketers real-time curation of their campaigns with unparalleled granularity and data fidelity.

"Beyond the riggers managing their campaigns for top performance, marketers are faced with a fragmented and crowded ecosystem when choosing technology providers to support their teams. With the release of our Unified Audience Platform, we have streamlined all aspects of the process, offering deeply integrated, end-to-end campaign management solutions in one place," said Charles Manning, CEO of Kochava.

New product pipeline and ad transparency

The Unified Audience Platform (UAP) from Kochava offers marketers the most comprehensive and flexible platform for digital campaign management available in the marketplace. It eliminates the inefficiencies, stability concerns and complexity of mining disparate companies for the various tools necessary to execute and manage campaigns, including precise analysis of ad spend and engagement, all in one location, with one SDK.

The Unified Audience Platform puts marketers first

The UAP is the only tool in the ad tech space that hosts all the necessary elements to Plan, Target, Measure, Activate and Optimize for holistic campaign management.

Plan using the UAP's Media Guide, a one-stop shop to research mobile marketing partners, essentially a "Yelp for mobile advertising." Kochava marketers can research, filter and access more than 2,700 network and publisher integrations by any desired criteria.

Target using the Kochava Collective, the world's largest mobile data marketplace, providing marketers with access to over 700 million unique device IDs and enabling them to extend their reach in targeting their ideal audience across a mix of high-performing media partners.

Measure with the industry's most robust set of tools benchmarked by our industry-leading multi-dimensional Analytics to dictate all campaign-based decisions. Omnichannel views and customized filters are made simple thanks to the new Kochava Web SDK which tracks every click across platforms and devices. Pinpoint ROI and make confident decisions with the previously released True LTV and Ad Cost products.

Marketers Activate their data by setting up real-time campaign performance notifications and bringing critical metrics to decision makers with Alerting.

Optimize by using Traffic Verifier and the What if? tool. The Kochava data science team has been identifying fraud since 2015. Now, marketers can better protect and control their traffic with Traffic Verifier, a real-time fraud abatement tool that combats ad fraud tactics such as click stuffing and ad stacking. The What if? tool allows marketers to replay historic campaign data and media traffic in a virtual time machine to understand the impact of adjusting attribution settings or changes to their media mix to maximize their future media spend.

New offices, new partners

Bucking industry trends with five years of profitable operation, Kochava has become the reliable standard in measurement, utilized by the largest digital advertisers across all industry verticals. The continued success of their platform has led to expansion of their operations and personnel at their headquarters in Sandpoint, Idaho and internationally in China and Ireland last year, adding to their existing offices in Singapore, South Korea and France. The company has sustained 300% annual growth allowing for aggressive investment in product development that solves and simplifies the most vexing challenges marketers face in today's interconnected, cross-device, multi-channel world.

About Kochava

Kochava (www.kochava.com) offers a unique, holistic and unbiased analytics platform to plan, target, measure, activate and optimize media spend. The Kochava platform for mobile and connected devices combines potent features and global coverage with thousands of network and publisher integrations, allowing marketers to target audiences and measure campaign performance with precision. Real-time customizable visualizations give users fluid access to a full spectrum of data points, providing robust segmentation capabilities and real-time actionability. Yielding the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is chosen by brands across industry verticals to measure the largest and most sophisticated ad campaigns.

