The automotive active aerodynamics system marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of just above 10% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the automotive active aerodynamics system (AAS) market for 2017-2021. The research report segments the global market based on application into mid-sized vehicles and high-performance vehicles.

Stringent regulations regarding emission control by various governments is one of the key factors impacting the increased adoption of active aerodynamics systems. These systems mainly aid in reducing automotive emissions and improving fuel economy, thereby ensuring that the automotive meets the regulations in place.

Technavio's research study segments the global automotive active aerodynamics system market into the following regions:

North America

Europe

ROW

North America: largest automotive active aerodynamics system market segment

"The high penetration of luxury cars and sports cars in North America has allowed the region to dominate the automotive active aerodynamics system market. The adoption of the automotive active aerodynamics system by automotive manufacturers such as Ford and Chevrolet will be crucial for the growth of the market in the region," says Siddharth Jaiswal, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for automotive electronics research.

The US is the largest revenue generator for the automotive active aerodynamics system market in North America, driven by the increase in adoption of luxury cars by baby boomers. The number of consumers in the market who are aged above 50 accounts for the largest percent of buyers. Automotive manufacturers are targeting this segment of buyers to increase market penetration.

Europe: market segment driven by stringent environmental regulations

France, Italy, Germany, and the UK are the leading contributors to the automotive active aerodynamics system market in Europe. The stringent emission norms in Europe is the prime driver for the growth of the market in the region. Europe is the preferred destination for luxury car manufacturers, and players such as BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen are the largest adopters of the AAS technology in the region. Such factors are exerting a positive influence on the market segment, leading to a steady growth through the forecast period.

ROW: fastest growing market segment

"ROW will be the fastest growing segment of the active aerodynamics system market, showcasing a CAGR of over 28% through the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the highest revenue generators for the market from this segment," says Siddharth.

Prominent players such as China and India are investing in technology and modern mass production systems, leading to an increase in the demand for automotive active aerodynamics systems in the region during the forecast period. The high economic growth in these countries has led to a rise in the disposable income of the consumers, leading to an increase in the ownership of luxury cars, thereby driving market growth.

The top vendors in the global automotive active aerodynamics system market highlighted in the report are:

General Motors

Ford Motor Company

Porsche

Magna International

