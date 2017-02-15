India Travel & Tourism Market Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Travel & Tourism Market, By Product/Service Offering, By Type (Domestic, Inbound, etc.), By Purpose of Visit, By Tourist Profile, By Average Duration of Stay, By Mode of Travel, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

The market for travel & tourism in India is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 7.23% during 2016-2021, on account of increasing trend of medical, wellness and adventure tourism in the country and rising number of online bookings due to growing smartphone and internet penetration. Additionally, Government of India has also been focusing on the launch of several marketing and branding initiatives such as Incredible India! and Athiti Devo Bhava.

This is projected to further propel growth in India travel & tourism market over the course of next five years. Domestic tourism dominated India travel & tourism market in 2015, on account of increasing number of local excursions, reginal trips, national level trips, etc., and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance in the market through 2021. Additionally, leisure and recreation is anticipated to emerge as the highest revenue generating segment in India travel and tourism market during the forecast period.

Increasing domestic and international tourist footfall, and introduction of e-tourist visas are anticipated to boost growth in India travel & tourism market during the forecast period. Rising demand for travel & tourism coupled with entry of new players in the market is leading to a stiff competition and this is projected to boost growth in India travel & tourism market.

Further, government of India has realized the country's potential in travel & tourism industry and has taken several steps to make India a global tourism hub. Moreover, increasing trend of comparative pricing and online bookings is anticipated to fuel growth in India travel & tourism market through 2021. Changing lifestyles, increasing disposable income levels, rising urbanization and growing fleet of low cost airline carriers are also anticipated to augur well for the growth of travel and tourism market in India in the coming years.

India Travel & Tourism Market:



India Travel & Tourism Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Product/Service Offering (Ticket Reservation, Hotel Booking, Holiday/Tour Packages, Travel Insurance, Foreign Exchange, Foreign Exchange, Conference/ Trade Fair/MICE and Others), By Type (Domestic, Inbound and Outbound), By Purpose of Visit (Leisure & Recreation, Social, Religious, Business, Medical and Education), By Tourist Profile (Indians and Foreign Nationals), By Average Duration of Stay (0-7, 8-14, 15-30 & 31 and above), By Mode of Travel (Land, Air and Sea)

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Emergence of Online Travel Services

Growth of Wellness Tourism

Rising Concept of B-leisure

Visa on Arrival Policy

Increasing Rural Tourism



Companies Mentioned



Air India Ltd.

Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd.

Cox & Kings Ltd.

Indian Hotels Company Limited

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

Jet Airways ( India ) Limited

) Limited MakeMyTrip ( India ) Private Limited

) Private Limited SOTC Travel Services Pvt. Ltd.

Travel Corporation ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Yatra Online Private Limited, India

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3gd455/india_travel_and

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716