2017-2027 Cholera Forecasts for Selected Asian Markets - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cholera Forecast for selected Asian Markets 2017-2027" report to their offering.

Cholera is a bacterial disease caused by infection from Vibrio cholerae species (O1, O139), usually spread through contaminated water. Cholera causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration. Left untreated, cholera can be fatal in a matter of hours, even in previously healthy people.

This report provides the current incidence population for Cholera for Selected Asian Markets (Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, and Vietnam) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current incidence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms of Cholera have been quantified and presented alongside the overall incidence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Risk factors for contracting cholera relate mostly to contaminated water and sanitation. The disease shows marked seasonality in developing nations, and outbreaks can occur during natural disasters (tsunamis) and complex emergencies (generally affecting the water supply / sanitation infrastructure).

This report is built using data and information sourced from the proprietary patient segmentation database. To generate accurate patient population estimates, the database utilises a combination of several world class sources that deliver the most up to date information from patient registries, clinical trials and epidemiology studies. All of the sources used to generate the data and analysis have been identified in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Cause of the Disease



3. Risk Factors & Prevention



4. Diagnosis of the Disease



5. Variation by Geography



6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course



7. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers



8. Top-line estimated incidence for Cholera



9. Cholera in Vietnam



10. Abbreviations used in the report



11. Patient-Based Offering



12. Online Pricing Data and Platforms



13. References



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fdr6rd/cholera_forecast

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716