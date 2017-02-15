Global Cancer Immunotherapies Market to 2022: Market is Expected to Grow More than Fourfold from $16.9 Billion in 2015 to $75.8 Billion by 2022, Representing a Rapid CAGR of 23.9% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cancer Immunotherapies Market to 2022 - Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines to Characterize Increasingly Competitive Market" report to their offering.

The market size for cancer immunotherapies is expected to grow more than fourfold from $16.9 billion in 2015 to $75.8 billion by 2022, representing a rapid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%.

The imbalance between early-stage and late-stage product development is more pronounced than typically seen in the industry, and may suggest greater difficulty than normal in developing cancer immunotherapies. However, these findings may also indicate a substantial drive to invest in early-stage cancer immunotherapy development, which could eventually filter through to late-stage product development.

According to the research, several late-stage pipeline drugs, as well as some already marketed drugs, are expected to achieve blockbuster status by the end of the forecast period, while a number of existing blockbuster therapies are forecast to experience strong revenue growth.

Established immunotherapies, particularly Revlimid, Opdivo, Keytruda and Gazyva, are set to witness rapid sales growth throughout the forecast period, with Keytruda and Opdivo rising by $7 billion and $9 billion, respectively. Revlimid will experience similar levels of growth, driven by label expansions covering oncology indications, including multiple forms of leukemia and lymphoma.

The cancer immunotherapies market already consists of some commercially successful products.

- Which classes of drug dominate the market?

- What additional benefits have newly approved therapies brought to the market?

The cancer immunotherapies pipeline is vast, with a significant degree of diversity in terms of molecule types and targets.

- Which molecular targets appear most frequently in the pipeline?

- What are the commercial prospects for the most promising late-stage pipeline products?

- Which products are forecast to drive this substantial degree of growth?

- Will generic competition have a significant impact on the market over the forecast period?

The company landscape is growing increasingly competitive.

- What are the leading companies in terms of market share?



- Which companies are forecast to experience the greatest growth in market share?



- What are the drivers of growth for key companies in the market?



- How dependent are the key companies on this disease cluster for revenue?



- Which companies rely heavily on this disease cluster for revenue?



Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables & Figures



2 Introduction



2.1 Therapy Area Introduction



2.2 Epidemiology



2.2.1 Breast Cancer



2.2.2 Melanoma



2.2.3 Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer



2.2.4 Ovarian Cancer



2.3 Pathophysiology and Etiology



2.3.1 Breast Cancer



2.3.2 Melanoma



2.3.3 Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer



2.3.4 Ovarian Cancer

2.4 Symptoms



2.4.1 Breast Cancer



2.4.2 Melanoma



2.4.3 NSCLC



2.4.4 Ovarian Cancer



2.5 Diagnosis and Disease Staging



2.5.1 Breast Cancer



2.5.2 Melanoma



2.5.3 Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer



2.5.4 Ovarian Cancer



2.6 Prognosis



2.6.1 Breast Cancer



2.6.2 Melanoma



2.6.3 Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer



2.6.4 Ovarian Cancer



2.7 Treatment

3 Key Marketed Products



3.1 Overview



3.2 Rituxan/MabThera - Roche



3.3 Revlimid (lenalidomide) - Celgene



3.4 Yervoy (ipilimumab) - Bristol-Myers Squibb



3.5 Opdivo (nivolumab) - Bristol-Myers Squibb



3.6 Keytruda (pembrolizumab) - Merck & Co.



3.7 Pomalyst (pomalidomid) - Celgene



3.8 Gardasil/Gardasil 9 (human papillomavirus [types 6, 11, 16, 18] (quadrivalent) vaccine-

prophylactic vaccine) - Merck & Co.



3.9 Provenge (sipuleucel-T) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals

3.10 Conclusion

4 Pipeline Landscape Assessment



4.1 Overview



4.2 Pipeline Development Landscape



4.3 Molecular Targets in the Pipeline



4.4 Clinical Trials



4.4.1 Failure Rate by Stage of Development, Indication, Molecule Type and Molecular Target



4.4.2 Clinical Trial Duration by Stage of Development, Indication, Molecule Type and Molecular

Target



4.4.3 Clinical Trial Size by Stage of Development, Indication, Molecule Type and Molecular Target



4.4.4 Aggregate Clinical Program Size by Stage of Development, Indication, Molecule Type and

Molecular Target



4.4.5 Conclusion



4.5 Assessment of Key Pipeline Products



4.5.1 Durvalumab - AstraZeneca



4.5.2 Durvalumab + Tremelimumab - AstraZeneca



4.5.3 Tisagenlecleucel-T (CTL-019) - Novartis



4.5.4 KTE-C19 - Kite Pharma



4.5.5 Avelumab - Merck KGaA/Pfizer



4.5.6 Epacadostat - Incyte Corporation

4.5.7 Conclusion

5 Multi-scenario Market Forecast to 2022



5.1 Overall Market Size



5.2 Generic Penetration



5.3 Revenue Forecast by Molecular Target



5.3.1 Immune-Checkpoint Proteins



5.3.2 Tumor Associated Antigens



5.3.3 Cancer Vaccines



5.3.4 Signal Transduction



5.4 Revenue and Market Share Analysis by Company



5.4.1 Celgene - Revlimid to Maintain Celgene's Position as Market Leader



5.4.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb - Opdivo to Drive Revenue from Cancer Immunotherapies



5.4.3 Roche - Revenue Generated from Cancer Immunotherapies Forecast to Grow due to Tecentriq and Gazyva



5.4.4 Merck & Co. - Keytruda Key to Cancer Immunotherapy Market Growth



5.4.5 AstraZeneca - New Approvals to Mark Entry of AstraZeneca in Cancer Immunotherapy Market



5.4.6 Novartis - Cancer Immunotherapies Constitute Small Proportion of Vast Overall Revenue



5.4.7 Amgen - Innovative Imlygic to Help Generate above $1 Billion from Cancer Immunotherapy Market



5.4.8 Pfizer - Overall Cancer Immunotherapy Revenue to Surpass $1 Billion by 2022 due to PD-L1-Inhibitor Avelumab



5.4.9 Kite Pharma - KTE-C19 CAR to Drive Revenue Growth in Forecast Period

6 Company Analysis and Positioning



6.1 Company Landscape



6.2 Marketed and Pipeline Portfolio Analysis

7 Strategic Consolidations



7.1 Licensing Deals



7.1.1 Deal by Region, Year and Value



7.1.2 Deals by Stage of Development and Value



7.1.3 Deals by Molecule Type, Molecular Target and Value



7.1.4 Table for Licensing Deals Valued above $500m



7.2 Co-development Deals



7.2.1 Deals by Region, Year and Value



7.2.2 Deals by Stage of Development and Value



7.2.3 Deals by Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action and Value



7.2.4 Table for Co-development Deals Valued above $100m

8 Appendix

