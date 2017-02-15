Global Dashboard Camera Market (2011-2021) - By Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America and MEA), Technology (Advance and Basic), Channel Type (Single Vs. Multi) & Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
The global dashboard camera market is forecast to surpass $3 billion by 2021. On the basis of technology global dashboard camera market has been classified into single channel and multi-channel dashboard cameras.
Dashboard cameras are devices used to record audio and video in automobiles. HD lenses are installed in dash cams to capture both audio and video even when a vehicle is moving at a fast pace. Moreover, with increasing technological advancements dashboard cameras now come with advanced features, which help automobile owners to track and monitor their vehicles on real time basis.
Demand for dashboard cameras has increased globally over the past few years due to introduction of advanced features and rising consumer awareness about various benefits of installing dash cams in their vehicles. Majority of the demand for dashboard cameras is emanating from Asia-Pacific, Europe & CIS and North America regions. Moreover, rising automobile sales, increasing young population and growing need to monitor and track automobiles on real time basis are further anticipated to fuel demand for dashboards cameras across the globe during 2016-2021.
- Big Rainbow International Electronics Co., Ltd.
- CNSLink Co. Ltd
- Canasonic
- Cobra Electronics Corporation.
- FINEDIGITAL INC.
- Garmin Ltd.
- HP Development Company, L.P.
- Inventec Besta Co., Ltd.
- KEHAN TECHNOLOGY LLC
- Mio Technology Corporation
- Nextbase
- PAPAGO Inc.
- Pittasoft Co. Ltd. (Blackvue)
- Qrontech Co., Ltd. (Lukas)
- Shenzhen Auto-vox Technology Co., Ltd
- THINKWARE Systems Corporation
- TourMate International LTD
- Transcend Information, Inc.
- VicoVation
- WatchGuard Video
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Dashboard Camera Market Outlook
5. Global Single Channel Dashboard Camera Market Outlook
6. Global Multi Channel Dashboard Camera Market Outlook
7. Asia-Pacific (APAC) Dashboard Camera Market Outlook
8. Europe & CIS Dashboard Camera Market Outlook
9. North America Dashboard Camera Market Outlook
10. South America Dashboard Camera Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Dashboard Camera Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends and Developments
14. Policy & Regulatory
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
