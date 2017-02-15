Global Dashboard Camera Market (2011-2021) - By Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America and MEA), Technology (Advance and Basic), Channel Type (Single Vs. Multi) & Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Dashboard Camera Market 2011-2021" report to their offering.

The global dashboard camera market is forecast to surpass $3 billion by 2021. On the basis of technology global dashboard camera market has been classified into single channel and multi-channel dashboard cameras.

Dashboard cameras are devices used to record audio and video in automobiles. HD lenses are installed in dash cams to capture both audio and video even when a vehicle is moving at a fast pace. Moreover, with increasing technological advancements dashboard cameras now come with advanced features, which help automobile owners to track and monitor their vehicles on real time basis.

Demand for dashboard cameras has increased globally over the past few years due to introduction of advanced features and rising consumer awareness about various benefits of installing dash cams in their vehicles. Majority of the demand for dashboard cameras is emanating from Asia-Pacific, Europe & CIS and North America regions. Moreover, rising automobile sales, increasing young population and growing need to monitor and track automobiles on real time basis are further anticipated to fuel demand for dashboards cameras across the globe during 2016-2021.

Companies Mentioned:

Big Rainbow International Electronics Co., Ltd.

CNSLink Co. Ltd

Canasonic

Cobra Electronics Corporation.

FINEDIGITAL INC.

Garmin Ltd.

HP Development Company, L.P.

Inventec Besta Co., Ltd.

KEHAN TECHNOLOGY LLC

Mio Technology Corporation

Nextbase

PAPAGO Inc.

Pittasoft Co. Ltd. (Blackvue)

Qrontech Co., Ltd. (Lukas)

Shenzhen Auto-vox Technology Co., Ltd

THINKWARE Systems Corporation

TourMate International LTD

Transcend Information, Inc.

VicoVation

WatchGuard Video

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Dashboard Camera Market Outlook

5. Global Single Channel Dashboard Camera Market Outlook

6. Global Multi Channel Dashboard Camera Market Outlook

7. Asia-Pacific (APAC) Dashboard Camera Market Outlook

8. Europe & CIS Dashboard Camera Market Outlook

9. North America Dashboard Camera Market Outlook

10. South America Dashboard Camera Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Dashboard Camera Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends and Developments

14. Policy & Regulatory

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gbc4qf/global_dashboard

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716