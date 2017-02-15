India Azo Dyes Market Study, 2011-2025 - Revenue Forecasts For Each Segment & Sub-Segment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Azo dyes are dyes with -N=N- azo structure as a chromophore. Yellow, orange and red are some of the most common colors imparted by azo dyes. They are extensively used in fabric dyeing process owing to their excellent fastness properties and ability to impart high intensity and bright colours.

On account of ease of manufacturing and low production cost, majority of commercial dyes belong to this class. By means of performing different kinds of alterations to the azo dye's chemical structure, a broad range of azo dyes can be produced, which can be used in industries such as textile, paints & coatings, etc.

According to India Azo Dyes Market Study, 2011-2025, report studies the market size and share of various segments and sub-segments of azo dyes market in India during 2011-2025.

The market dynamics section of the report elaborates the factors that are driving the market as well as the challenges inhibiting growth. The research study also includes insights of the key market trends, a detailed analysis of the changing competitive landscape, and revenue forecasts for each segment and sub-segment.

All this information is provided to assist the established market players and new entrants in taking their strategic decisions, thereby aiding them in strengthening their market position in a highly competitive azo dyes market in India.

India Azo Dyes Market Study, 2011-2025 report elaborates the following aspects of azo dyes market in India:

- India Azo Dyes Market Size, Share & Forecast

- Segmental Analysis

- By Application (Textile, Inks & Paints, and Others), By Region

- Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

- Competitive Landscape

- Leading Customer Analysis

- What would be the segmental and regional growth trends in India azo dyes market in the coming years?

- Which is the largest application area for azo dyes in India?

- What strategies should market competitors employ to gain share in mature segments of the India azo dyes market?

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with azo dyes manufacturers, dealers & distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. India Azo Dyes Production Outlook

5. India Azo Dyes Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Application

5.2.2. By Region

5.2.3. By Company

6. India Azo Dyes Market Attractiveness Index

7. Pricing Analysis

8. Import-Export Dynamics

9. Competitive Analysis

10. Customer Analysis (For 10 Customers)

10.1. Supplier

10.2. Procurement Price

10.3. Quantity

11. About

List of Figures

Figure 1: India Azo Dyes Production Overview, 2011-2025F (000 Tons)

Figure 2: India Azo Dyes Market Size, By Value, 2011-2025F (USD Million)

Figure 3: India Azo Dyes Market Size, By Volume, 2011-2025F (000 Tons)

Figure 4: India Azo Dyes Market Share, By Application, By Volume, 2011-2025F

Figure 5: India Azo Dyes Market Share, By Company, By Volume, 2015 & 2025F

Figure 6: India Azo Dyes Market Attractiveness Index, By Region, By Volume, 2015-2025F

Figure 7: India Azo Dyes Market Attractiveness Index, By Application, By Volume, 2015-2025F

Figure 8: India Azo Dyes Market Average Selling Prices, 2011-2025F (USD/Ton)

Figure 9: India Azo Dyes Imports, By Value, 2006-2015 (USD Million)

Figure 10: India Azo Dyes Imports, By Volume, 2006-2015 (000 Tons)

Figure 11: India Azo Dyes Imports, By Leading Country, By Value, 2011 (USD Million)

Figure 12: India Azo Dyes Imports, By Leading Country, By Value, 2012 (USD Million)

Figure 13: India Azo Dyes Imports, By Leading Country, By Value, 2013-2016 (USD Million)

Figure 14: India Azo Dyes Exports, By Value, 2006-2015 (USD Million)

Figure 15: India Azo Dyes Exports, By Volume, 2006-2015 (000 Tons)

Figure 16: India Azo Dyes Exports, By Leading Country, By Value, 2011 (USD Million)

Figure 17: India Azo Dyes Export, By Leading Country, By Value, 2012 (USD Million)

Figure 18: India Azo Dyes Exports, By Leading Country, By Value, 2013-2016 (USD Million)

List of Tables

Table 1: India Azo Dyes Market Competitive Landscape

Table 2: List of Customers of Azo Dyes in India

