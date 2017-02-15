LAVAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- Editor's note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Pelican International is excited to unveil its 2017 lineup. Featuring new kayaks, fishing kayaks, stand up paddle boards (SUPs) and accessories, the 2017 Collection from Pelican introduces many new products designed with water and fishing enthusiasts in mind.

From recreational kayaks to canoes, to accessories, the 2017 Collection from Pelican connects with people who need to get out on the water and share memorable moments together. The 2017 collection showcases SUPs for those wanting to enjoy the outdoors in a different way, whether it is to play, discover new waterways or for a yoga workout; our lighter, stiffer and stronger fishing kayaks for those looking for a new place to fish the next big one; and our colorful lineup of sit-in and sit-on-top kayaks for those looking to paddle in style.

"We are very proud of the 2017 Collection from Pelican. We designed this collection with one goal in mind: inspire all outdoor enthusiasts to create their own "fun-filled days on the water" stories worth sharing with everyone" said Antoine Elie, CEO and co-owner of Pelican International. "We know you will find the perfect embarkation for you. So go out there with your family and friends and enjoy every minute of your time spent on the water."

Over the years, Pelican has been a world leader in the manufacturing of recreational crafts thanks to its philosophy of mixing outstanding quality with affordability, making water sports within reach of all outdoors enthusiasts.

With its 2017 lineup, Pelican has come up with an unmatched offer of embarkations. Beginners will enjoy their great stability, tracking and maneuverability while more advanced paddlers will appreciate their enhanced features and performance.

It's never been so easy to stay active. See you on the water!

View the 2017 Collection from Pelican

About Pelican International: Pelican is a world leader in the design and manufacture of kayaks, canoes, pedal and fishing boats. Since 1968, Pelican has leveraged its mastery of thermoforming to deliver durable, quality products at affordable prices. A commitment to innovation, investment in state of the art technology and rigorous quality control standards are the cornerstones of our business philosophy. Our guiding principal is simple and enduring: bring quality products within reach of all outdoors enthusiasts.

