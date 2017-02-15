HAWTHORNE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- STEALTHbits Technologies, a leading cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and data, today announced that it has been named a winner in two categories of the 2017 ISPG Global Excellence Awards®. STEALTHbits' StealthAUDIT product won the Silver for Best Security Software and its StealthINTERCEPT product won the Bronze for Most Innovative Security Software.

"Securing credentials and data is the most effective way to reduce an attacker's opportunity to carry out a successful breach," said Jeff Warren, Senior Vice President, Technical Product Management, STEALTHbits Technologies. "STEALTHbits provides the visibility and security needed to reduce data access and permissions, monitor and control the use of privileged accounts, and detect abnormal credential and data usage indicative of compromise -- all from one integrated suite. The ISPG awards recognizing StealthAUDIT and StealthINTERCEPT affirm the strategic vision for our technology platform and reflect our entire team's commitment to protecting customers' credentials and data."

StealthAUDIT is the only product that manages and controls access to unstructured data, systems, and critical applications with an agentless-led architecture that easily integrates with other enterprise security solutions (e.g. IAM, SIEM, DLP) and offers deep insight into Active Directory. StealthINTERCEPT, its companion product in the suite, provides visibility into credential use and enforcement of data security policy with real-time detection of every change and access attempt without reliance on native logging.

Over 50 security experts participated in judging the awards and their average scores determined the 2017 Global Excellence Awards Finalists and Winners. The winners were announced during an awards dinner and presentation on February 13 in San Francisco where they were honored for advancing the state of security technologies and the industry as a whole.

