

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's nominee for White House budget director cleared a key procedural hurdle in the Senate on Wednesday, but reports suggest he may not have the votes needed to be confirmed.



The Senate voted 52 to 48 to limit debate on Congressman Mick Mulvaney's, R-S.C., nomination as Director of the Office of Management and Budget.



The vote came down strictly along party lines, with every Senate Republican voting to move the nomination forward.



However, Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., told CNN he is 'leaning against' voting to confirm Mulvaney amid concerns about his views on defense spending.



Senators Thad Cochran, R-Miss., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, are also undecided about confirming Mulvaney, according to CNN.



With Democrats expected to unanimously oppose Mulvaney, he will need the support of at least one of the GOP Senators to be confirmed in a vote scheduled to be held Thursday morning.



If two of the Senators decide to vote against confirming Mulvaney, Vice President Mike Pence would once again need to be brought in to break the 50-50 tie.



