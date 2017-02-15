CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) -

TO:

WHAT:

On Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 10:00am, more than 170 Chester Community Charter School (CCCS) kindergarteners will dress up, in their interpretation of a 100-year-old, as they commemorate the 100 th day of school in a program that will take place on the school's West campus cafeteria.

Ernest Jones, father of retired basketball player and former 76er Wali Jones, recently turned 100 years old, and will participate in the celebration to share, with CCCS students, his memories of attending elementary school, more than nine decades ago.

Schools, throughout the country, observe the 100 th day of school, as a milestone for its youngest students. CCCS' event will show kindergarteners how far they have come, during the school year, and will give them the opportunity to converse with a centenarian about his school experience.

About Chester Community Charter School

Chester Community Charter School opened its doors on September 9, 1998, serving 97 students from its modest, four, meeting rooms, in the lobby of the Howard Johnson Hotel, in Chester, PA. Since that time, the school has steadily grown to include more than 3,000 students in 11 state-of-the-art-buildings, spanning three campuses.Through collaboration with the Gureghian Charitable Foundation, and CCCS' High School Search and Selection Program, more than $9.5 million in scholarships and financial assistance to prestigious private secondary schools has been awarded to 225 of the school's graduates, since 2009. http://chestercommunitycharter.org

WHO:

Dr. David Clark, CEO, CCCS

Ernest Jones, centenarian and father of Wali Jones, retired NBA player, 1967 NBA Champion and former 76er

More than 170 CCCS Kindergarteners

CCCS faculty and staff

WHEN:

Thursday, February 16, 2017

10:00am

WHERE:

Chester Community Charter School

West Campus - Building A

2730 Bethel Road

Chester, PA 19013

Contact:

Meaghan F. Washington

Tel: 215-751-0140

Email: mwashington@m3mpr.com

Twitter/Instagram: @M3M_PR



