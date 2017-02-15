Feedzai Sees 200% YoY Growth

Feedzai, a leading data science company shaping the future of fraud detection in commerce, is listed, for the second year in a row, as a Tech Tour Growth 50, which highlights the highest potential and growth companies in Europe. In the U.S., Feedzai has been doubling revenues over the last few years and now processes over $3 billion in total payments volume each day. Feedzai has also expanded its U.S. customer database to now include State Government, Federal Agencies, and Financial Services for Credit Unions.

The Tech Tour Growth 50 is increasingly considered a benchmark index for fast-growing technology brands, and follows strict standards for the selection of the 50 companies that are part of this ranking.

The selection committee includes some of the world's most talented growth investors backing European Tech businesses, which through a rigorous quantitative process, identify more than 300 leading and fast-growing businesses. Companies are analyzed based on revenue growth, innovation potential, quality management team and pedigree of excellence (quality of backers, advisory board, past awards won and top sector listings).

"We pride ourselves on being a global company-bringing the best of Europe's innovation to the United States and vice versa. We are thrilled to be honored for the second time by Tech Tour Growth 50. Feedzai is pleased to be recognized by our AI offering, not just the company's valuation," said Nuno Sebastião, Feedzai's CEO and co-founder. "The most exciting part about being recognized for our growth potential is knowing that the best is yet to come for Feedzai, its people and clients."

"We are excited to be part of the growth chapters for companies featured on the Tech Tour Growth 50 list," said William Stevens, CEO of Tech Tour. "Companies like Feedzai are fueling the world's need for attainable and approachable AI technology, thereby ensuring that global innovation continues between Europe and the United States."

As part of the Tech Growth Forum program, Feedzai's CEO will be part of a breakout session on the "Impact of FinTech" to present the successful case study of the leading AI company.

Businesses that make up the latest Tech Tour Growth 50 ranking have already created more than 9,000 jobs since 1998, have raised more than $3.7 billion in funding, and have an estimated valuation of $338 million.

WeTransfer, Babbel and Improbable are some of the other businesses joining Feedzai at Tech Tour Growth 50 this year.

The Tech Tour Growth Forum is organized in conjunction with the International Venture Club, whose members include corporate investors with a global presence such as Samsung, Boston Scientific, DOW and Johnson Johnson. This year's selection committee was advised by Silverpeak Technology Investment Banking, The World Economic Forum, and others.

Feedzai is AI. We're coding the future of financial services and commerce with the most advanced risk management platform powered by big data and machine learning intelligence. Founded and developed by data scientists and aerospace engineers, Feedzai has one critical mission: make commerce safe. The world's largest banks, payment providers and retailers use Feedzai's machine learning technology to manage risks associated with banking and shopping, whether it's in person, online or via mobile devices.

