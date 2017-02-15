

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Wednesday, even as encouraging U.S. economic data fueled expecations of three rate hikes in 2017.



April gold was up $7.70, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,233.10/oz, snapping a week-long losing streak.



After it was revealed that U.S. inflation jumped in January at the fastest pace in two years, top Federal Reserve officials indicated that rates may rise in March.



Fed Chair Janet Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee: 'Waiting too long to remove accommodation would be unwise, potentially requiring the FOMC to eventually raise rates rapidly, which could risk disrupting financial markets and pushing the economy into recession.'



Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren was even more hawkish.



'It is my view that it will likely be appropriate to raise short-term interest rates at least as quickly as suggested by the Fed's current.median forecast, and possibly even a bit more rapidly than that forecast,' Rosengren said in a speech prepared for delivery to the New York Association for Business Economics.



In economic news, consumer prices in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of January, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.6 percent in January after rising by 0.3 percent in December. Economists had expected prices to rise by another 0.3 percent.



U.S. retail sales rose by more than expected in January.



Conditions for New York manufacturers have continued to improve in the month of February, according to a report released by the New York Federal Reserve.



