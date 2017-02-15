Australia $765.4 Million Diesel Genset Market 2016-2022: Market Forecast by KVA Ratings, Verticals, Regions and Competitive Landscape - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Australia Diesel Genset Market (2016-2022): Market Forecast by KVA Ratings, Verticals, Regions and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.

Government policies to support investment in tourism sector, growing service sector and recovery of mining and construction industry would drive the demand for diesel genset in Australia in the coming years.

According to research, Australia diesel genset market is projected to touch $765.4 million by 2022. In Australia, diesel genset market, genset with rating more than 750 KVA accounted for majority of the market revenue share due to their extensive usage. In the forecast period, diesel genset with 5-75 KVA range would continue to dominate in terms of volume in Australia.

The regional share of diesel genset market is dominated by Queensland in Australia. Queensland dominates the regional share due to the presence of huge mining industry.

The report thoroughly covers Australia Diesel Genset market by KVA ratings, verticals and regions. The report provides the unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities / high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Diesel Genset Market Overview



4. Australia Diesel Genset Market Overview



5. Australia Diesel Genset Market Dynamics



6. Australia Diesel Genset Market Trends



7. Australia 5KVA-75KVA Diesel Genset Market Overview



8. Australia 75.1KVA-375KVA Diesel Genset Market Overview



9. Australia 375.1KVA-750KVA Diesel Genset Market Overview



10. Australia 750.1KVA-1000KVA Diesel Genset Market Overview



11. Australia Above 1000.1KVA Diesel Genset Market Overview



12. Australia Diesel Genset Verical Market Overview



13. Australia Diesel Genset Regional Market Overview



14. Australia Diesel Genset Market Price Trend



15. Australia Diesel Genset Regional Market Import Scenario



16. Australia Diesel Genset Market Competitive Landscape



17. Company Profiles



- Atlas Copco AB



- Caterpillar Inc.

- Cummins Inc.



- DEUTZ AG



- F.G. Wilson Inc.



- HIMOINSA S.L.



- Kohler Power Systems



- MTU Onsite Energy Corp.



- Redstar Equipment Pty Ltd



- Scania AB



- Yanmar Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n45f7z/australia_diesel

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716