UAE $1.35 Billion Switchgear Market (2016-2022): Market Forecast by Types, Voltage, Verticals, Regions and Competitive Landscape - Research and Markets

The UAE switchgear market is projected to reach $1.35 Billion by 2022.

The UAE switchgear market is projected to reach $1.35 Billion by 2022. Development of smart grids and establishment of nuclear and solar power plants would boost the market for switchgear in the forecast period. The power utility segment accounted for majority of the revenue share in the UAE's switchgear market.

Expanding power infrastructure on account of increasing electricity demand in commercial, industrial, and residential sectors would be the key driver for the growth of UAE switchgear market. Further, government initiatives to increase the non-oil share by intensively investing in the areas of real-estate, retail, hospitality and manufacturing would play significant role in the growth of switchgear market.

Over the next six years, commercial and industrial segments are forecast to exhibit strong growth in the market. UAE Switchgear market is dominated by air insulated switchgears on account of mass infrastructure activities and growing commercial activities.

Amongst all the verticals, the power utilities vertical accounts for major share in the overall UAE switchgear market. Commercial, industrial, and residential are the other key revenue contributing segments.

The report thoroughly covers the market by switchgear types, by voltage, by verticals, and by regions. The report provides unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Markets Covered:



By Types:

- Air Insulated Switchgear



- Gas Insulated Switchgear



- Hybrid Switchgear



- Others Switchgear



By Voltage:

- Low Voltage Switchgear



- Medium Voltage Switchgear



- High Voltage Switchgear



By Verticals:



- Residential



- Industrial



- Commercial



- Power Utilities



- Infrastructure and Transportation

By Regions:

- Northern UAE



- Abu Dhabi



- Dubai

Companies Mentioned

- ABB Ltd.



- Eaton Corporation Plc



- General Electric Company



- Hitachi, Ltd.



- Hyosung Corporation



- Larsen & Toubro Limited



- Schneider Electric SE



- Siemens AG



- Toshiba Corporation



