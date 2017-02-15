Global Market for Quantum Dots 2016-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Global Market for Quantum Dots" report to their offering.

The global market for quantum dots (QD) has witnessed significant growth in the past 12 months and its growth potential is considerable in the next decade. There are now more than 50 companies developing QD materials and applications and QD producer QD Vision recently closed a $22 million funding round on the back of growing demand for wide colour gamut technologies.

A number of quantum dot producers have developed scalable solution production processes and are partnering with multi-national OEMs to use QDs in displays for tablets and high-end TVs. They have collaborated with companies such as Sony, 3M, Amazon, Hisense and ASUS to bring QD-enabled display devices to market in the past 18 months. According to numerous producers, at the the QD material and component level there is a potential $5-$10 billion revenue opportunity in lighting and displays. Penetration in sector such as solar, security, thermoelectrics and magnetics could double these revenues.

Samsung Electronics has witnessed significant market return from QD-TVs and recently announced investment in developing beyond OLED Quantum Dot LED (QLED) TVs and new initiatives in semiconductors and bio products, under a dedicated R&D unit. LG Display, the main producer of OLED TVs, is expanding its cooperation with QD material manufacturers Nanoco, Nanosys and QD Vision in a project to research new applications of QDs and QLED TVs.

This 171 page analysis report on the quantum dots market including market size, technical status, technologies, applications, prospects, products and companies includes:

- Types, properties and production methods

- Revenue estimates for quantum dots market to 2025

- Market assessment in displays, including market drivers, commercialization, manufacturing and product development

- Market assessment in energy, including market drivers, commercialization, manufacturing and product development

- Market assessment in biotechnology and medicine, including market drivers, commercialization, manufacturing and product development

- Market assessment in security and anti-counterfeiting, including market drivers, commercialization, manufacturing and product development

- Market assessment in sensors, including market drivers, commercialization, manufacturing and product development

- 51 company profiles

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Growth in LCD-TVs and Beyond

2.2 Market Growth Since 2013

2.3 Cadmium VS. Cadmium Free

2.4 Revenues

2.5 Market Drivers

2.5.1 Growth of the High Definition Displays Market in Consumer Electronics

2.5.2 Cheaper Than Oled

2.5.3 Growth in the Renewable and Low-Power Consumption Energy Market

2.5.4 Need for Improved, Easy to Use Medical Diagnostics and Imaging

2.5.5 Growth in Anti-Counterfeiting Market

2.5.6 Need for Improved Sensors

2.6 Market Challenges

2.6.1 Restrictions On Cadmium

2.6.2 Cost

2.6.3 Scalability

2.6.4 Competition From Oled in Displays

2.6.5 Dispersion and Solubility

3 Nanomaterials

3.1 Properties

3.2 Categorization

4 Quantum Dots

4.1 Properties

4.2 Synthesis

4.3 Types

4.3.1 Cadmium Selenide, Cadmium Sulfide and Other Materials

4.3.2 Cadmium Free Quantum Dots

4.3.3 Graphene Quantum Dots

4.3.3.1 Properties

4.3.3.2 Synthesis

4.3.3.3 Applications

4.3.3.4 Producers

4.3.4 Carbon Quantum Dots (CQDs)

4.3.4.1 Properties

4.3.4.2 Applications

4.3.5 Quantum Rods

4.3.5.1 Properties

4.3.5.2 Applications

4.3.5.3 Producers

5 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

6 Quantum Dots Market Structure

7 Quantum Dots Regulations

7.1 Europe

7.1.1 Cadmium Exemption in TVs and Lighting

7.2 United States

7.2.1 Low Volume Exemption (LVE)

7.2.2 New Chemicals Program

7.3 Asia

8 Market Segment Analysis, By End User Market

8.1 Revenues 2013-2025

8.2 Production and Prices

8.3 Market for Quantum Dots, By Region

9 LCD TVs/Displays

9.1 Market Drivers and Trends

9.1.1 Improved Performance With Less Power

9.1.2 Lower Cost Compared to Oled 9.2 Benefits of Using Quantum Dots

9.2.1 LCDs VS. Oleds VS. QD-LCDs

9.2.2 QD-LCD TVs

9.3 Synthesis and Manufacturing

9.3.1 Integration Into LCDs

9.3.2 On-Edge (Edge Optic)

9.3.3 On-Surface (Film)

9.3.4 On-Chip

9.3.5 Qled-TVs

9.3.6 Quantum Rods

9.3.7 Quantum Converters With Red Phosphors

9.4 QD-LCD Products

9.4.1 Commercialization Timeline for Quantum Dot Display Products

9.5 Industry and Research Developments 2013-2016

9.6 Market Size and Opportunity

9.7 Companies

10 Photovoltaics

10.1 Market Drivers and Trends

10.1.1 Rising Demand for Solar Power

10.1.2 Need for Cost-Effective Solar Energy for Wider Adoption

10.1.3 Need for New Materials to Overcome Conventional Silicon Solar Cell Shortcomings

10.2 Benefits of Using Quantum Dots

10.2.1 MetalSemiconductor/ Schottky QD Junction Solar Cell

10.2.2 Silicon/QD Film Hydrid Solar Cells

10.2.3 Silicon/Graphene QD Film Hydrid Solar Cells

10.2.4 Depleted-Heterojunction QD Solar Cell

10.2.5 QD-Sensitized Solar Cells (QDSSC)

10.3 Market Challenges

10.4 Industry and Research Developments 2013-2016

10.5 Market Size and Opportunity

10.6 Companies

11 LED Lighting

11.1 Market Drivers and Trends

11.1.1 Need to Develop Low-Cost Lighting

11.1.2 Environmental Regulation

11.1.3 Limited Efficiency of Phosphors in Leds

11.1.4 Shortcomings With LED Lighting Technologies

11.1.5 Improving Flexibility

11.1.6 Improving Performance and Costs of Uv-Leds

11.2 Benefits of Using Quantum Dots

11.2.1 Horticultural Lighting

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Industry and Research Developments 2013-2016

11.5 Market Size and Opportunity

11.6 Companies

12 Biotechnology and Medicine

12.1 Market Drivers and Trends

12.1.1 Modern Healthcare Demands for Novel Diagnostic Tools

12.1.2 Growth in the Handheld Point-Of-Care Market

12.1.3 Universal to Individualized Medicine

12.1.4 Growth in the Wearable Monitoring Market

12.1.5 Need for Improved Medical Imaging

12.1.6 Need for Improved Drug Delivery

12.1.7 Limitations of Conventional Treatments

12.1.8 Increase in Global Cancer Problem

12.1.9 Shortcomings of Chemotherapies

12.2 Benefits of Using Quantum Dots

12.2.1 Imaging and Diagnostics

12.2.1.1 Biomarkers

12.2.1.2 Photodynamic Therapy

12.2.1.3 Point-Of-Care

12.2.2 Drug Delivery

12.3 Challenges

12.4 Industry and Research Developments 2013-2016

12.5 Market Size and Opportunity

12.5.1 Imaging and Diagnostics

12.5.2 Drug Delivery

12.6 Companies

13 Security and Anti-Counterfeiting

13.1 Market Drivers and Trends

3.1.1 Growth in Counterfeiting and Need for Improved Security

13.1.2 Combating Counterfeiting in 3D Printing

13.1.3 Threat Detection and Prevention

13.1.4 Increased Use of Electronic Devices in Military and Security

13.2 Benefits of Using Quantum Dots

13.3 Market Size and Opportunity

13.4 Companies

14 Sensors

14.1 Market Drivers and Trends

14.1.1 Increased Demand for Chemical and Biosensors

14.1.2 Enhanced Sensitivity

14.1.3 Growth in the Home Diagnostics and Point of Care Market

14.2 Benefits of Using Quantum Dots

14.2.1 Food Sensors

14.2.2 Chemical and Gas Sensors

14.2.3 Biosensors

14.2.4 Image Sensors

14.3 Market Size and Opportunity

14.4 Companies

15 Other Markets and Applications

15.1 Batteries

15.1.1 Properties

15.1.2 Companies

15.2 Thermoelectrics

15.2.1 Properties

15.2.2 Companies

15.3 Lasers

15.3.1 Companies

15.4 Photocatalysts

15.5 Spectrometers

15.6 Quantum Computing

16 Company Profiles 130-166 (51 Company Profiles)

16.1 Industry Collaborations and Partnerships

16.2 Producers, Types of QDs Produced and Target Markets

17 References

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/prnwjg/the_global_marke

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716