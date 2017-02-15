Global Market for Quantum Dots 2016-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global market for quantum dots (QD) has witnessed significant growth in the past 12 months and its growth potential is considerable in the next decade. There are now more than 50 companies developing QD materials and applications and QD producer QD Vision recently closed a $22 million funding round on the back of growing demand for wide colour gamut technologies.
A number of quantum dot producers have developed scalable solution production processes and are partnering with multi-national OEMs to use QDs in displays for tablets and high-end TVs. They have collaborated with companies such as Sony, 3M, Amazon, Hisense and ASUS to bring QD-enabled display devices to market in the past 18 months. According to numerous producers, at the the QD material and component level there is a potential $5-$10 billion revenue opportunity in lighting and displays. Penetration in sector such as solar, security, thermoelectrics and magnetics could double these revenues.
Samsung Electronics has witnessed significant market return from QD-TVs and recently announced investment in developing beyond OLED Quantum Dot LED (QLED) TVs and new initiatives in semiconductors and bio products, under a dedicated R&D unit. LG Display, the main producer of OLED TVs, is expanding its cooperation with QD material manufacturers Nanoco, Nanosys and QD Vision in a project to research new applications of QDs and QLED TVs.
This 171 page analysis report on the quantum dots market including market size, technical status, technologies, applications, prospects, products and companies includes:
- Types, properties and production methods
- Revenue estimates for quantum dots market to 2025
- Market assessment in displays, including market drivers, commercialization, manufacturing and product development
- Market assessment in energy, including market drivers, commercialization, manufacturing and product development
- Market assessment in biotechnology and medicine, including market drivers, commercialization, manufacturing and product development
- Market assessment in security and anti-counterfeiting, including market drivers, commercialization, manufacturing and product development
- Market assessment in sensors, including market drivers, commercialization, manufacturing and product development
- 51 company profiles
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Growth in LCD-TVs and Beyond
2.2 Market Growth Since 2013
2.3 Cadmium VS. Cadmium Free
2.4 Revenues
2.5 Market Drivers
2.5.1 Growth of the High Definition Displays Market in Consumer Electronics
2.5.2 Cheaper Than Oled
2.5.3 Growth in the Renewable and Low-Power Consumption Energy Market
2.5.4 Need for Improved, Easy to Use Medical Diagnostics and Imaging
2.5.5 Growth in Anti-Counterfeiting Market
2.5.6 Need for Improved Sensors
2.6 Market Challenges
2.6.1 Restrictions On Cadmium
2.6.2 Cost
2.6.3 Scalability
2.6.4 Competition From Oled in Displays
2.6.5 Dispersion and Solubility
3 Nanomaterials
3.1 Properties
3.2 Categorization
4 Quantum Dots
4.1 Properties
4.2 Synthesis
4.3 Types
4.3.1 Cadmium Selenide, Cadmium Sulfide and Other Materials
4.3.2 Cadmium Free Quantum Dots
4.3.3 Graphene Quantum Dots
4.3.3.1 Properties
4.3.3.2 Synthesis
4.3.3.3 Applications
4.3.3.4 Producers
4.3.4 Carbon Quantum Dots (CQDs)
4.3.4.1 Properties
4.3.4.2 Applications
4.3.5 Quantum Rods
4.3.5.1 Properties
4.3.5.2 Applications
4.3.5.3 Producers
5 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
6 Quantum Dots Market Structure
7 Quantum Dots Regulations
7.1 Europe
7.1.1 Cadmium Exemption in TVs and Lighting
7.2 United States
7.2.1 Low Volume Exemption (LVE)
7.2.2 New Chemicals Program
7.3 Asia
8 Market Segment Analysis, By End User Market
8.1 Revenues 2013-2025
8.2 Production and Prices
8.3 Market for Quantum Dots, By Region
9 LCD TVs/Displays
9.1 Market Drivers and Trends
9.1.1 Improved Performance With Less Power
9.1.2 Lower Cost Compared to Oled 9.2 Benefits of Using Quantum Dots
9.2.1 LCDs VS. Oleds VS. QD-LCDs
9.2.2 QD-LCD TVs
9.3 Synthesis and Manufacturing
9.3.1 Integration Into LCDs
9.3.2 On-Edge (Edge Optic)
9.3.3 On-Surface (Film)
9.3.4 On-Chip
9.3.5 Qled-TVs
9.3.6 Quantum Rods
9.3.7 Quantum Converters With Red Phosphors
9.4 QD-LCD Products
9.4.1 Commercialization Timeline for Quantum Dot Display Products
9.5 Industry and Research Developments 2013-2016
9.6 Market Size and Opportunity
9.7 Companies
10 Photovoltaics
10.1 Market Drivers and Trends
10.1.1 Rising Demand for Solar Power
10.1.2 Need for Cost-Effective Solar Energy for Wider Adoption
10.1.3 Need for New Materials to Overcome Conventional Silicon Solar Cell Shortcomings
10.2 Benefits of Using Quantum Dots
10.2.1 MetalSemiconductor/ Schottky QD Junction Solar Cell
10.2.2 Silicon/QD Film Hydrid Solar Cells
10.2.3 Silicon/Graphene QD Film Hydrid Solar Cells
10.2.4 Depleted-Heterojunction QD Solar Cell
10.2.5 QD-Sensitized Solar Cells (QDSSC)
10.3 Market Challenges
10.4 Industry and Research Developments 2013-2016
10.5 Market Size and Opportunity
10.6 Companies
11 LED Lighting
11.1 Market Drivers and Trends
11.1.1 Need to Develop Low-Cost Lighting
11.1.2 Environmental Regulation
11.1.3 Limited Efficiency of Phosphors in Leds
11.1.4 Shortcomings With LED Lighting Technologies
11.1.5 Improving Flexibility
11.1.6 Improving Performance and Costs of Uv-Leds
11.2 Benefits of Using Quantum Dots
11.2.1 Horticultural Lighting
11.3 Market Challenges
11.4 Industry and Research Developments 2013-2016
11.5 Market Size and Opportunity
11.6 Companies
12 Biotechnology and Medicine
12.1 Market Drivers and Trends
12.1.1 Modern Healthcare Demands for Novel Diagnostic Tools
12.1.2 Growth in the Handheld Point-Of-Care Market
12.1.3 Universal to Individualized Medicine
12.1.4 Growth in the Wearable Monitoring Market
12.1.5 Need for Improved Medical Imaging
12.1.6 Need for Improved Drug Delivery
12.1.7 Limitations of Conventional Treatments
12.1.8 Increase in Global Cancer Problem
12.1.9 Shortcomings of Chemotherapies
12.2 Benefits of Using Quantum Dots
12.2.1 Imaging and Diagnostics
12.2.1.1 Biomarkers
12.2.1.2 Photodynamic Therapy
12.2.1.3 Point-Of-Care
12.2.2 Drug Delivery
12.3 Challenges
12.4 Industry and Research Developments 2013-2016
12.5 Market Size and Opportunity
12.5.1 Imaging and Diagnostics
12.5.2 Drug Delivery
12.6 Companies
13 Security and Anti-Counterfeiting
13.1 Market Drivers and Trends
3.1.1 Growth in Counterfeiting and Need for Improved Security
13.1.2 Combating Counterfeiting in 3D Printing
13.1.3 Threat Detection and Prevention
13.1.4 Increased Use of Electronic Devices in Military and Security
13.2 Benefits of Using Quantum Dots
13.3 Market Size and Opportunity
13.4 Companies
14 Sensors
14.1 Market Drivers and Trends
14.1.1 Increased Demand for Chemical and Biosensors
14.1.2 Enhanced Sensitivity
14.1.3 Growth in the Home Diagnostics and Point of Care Market
14.2 Benefits of Using Quantum Dots
14.2.1 Food Sensors
14.2.2 Chemical and Gas Sensors
14.2.3 Biosensors
14.2.4 Image Sensors
14.3 Market Size and Opportunity
14.4 Companies
15 Other Markets and Applications
15.1 Batteries
15.1.1 Properties
15.1.2 Companies
15.2 Thermoelectrics
15.2.1 Properties
15.2.2 Companies
15.3 Lasers
15.3.1 Companies
15.4 Photocatalysts
15.5 Spectrometers
15.6 Quantum Computing
16 Company Profiles 130-166 (51 Company Profiles)
16.1 Industry Collaborations and Partnerships
16.2 Producers, Types of QDs Produced and Target Markets
17 References
