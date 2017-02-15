Research and Markets - APAC $291.83 Million E-Liquid Cigarette Market 2016-2025 Featuring Anarchist Vapors, Falcon Flavors, Hangsen, Mystic Plumes, Kimree, FirstUnion and Innokin

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "APAC E-Liquid Market: Focus on the type, Origin, Geography and Distribution Channel: Analysis & Forecast, 2016-2025" report to their offering.

The APAC e-liquid market currently makes up only a meagre share of the global market and is valued at $291.83 million.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region provides immense opportunity for both small and large e-liquid and cigarette players to enter and expand in the lucrative market. APAC e-liquid market is at a nascent stage, despite the presence of large number of smokers in the region, e-cigarettes have not yet become a commonplace consumer product. Most e-liquid manufactured in the region is exported to Western markets of Europe and U.S.

Consortiums and associations are playing a crucial rule in increasing market penetration in Asian markets through public education campaigns highlighting the benefits of vapor products for adult smokers and acquainting them with new products. The prominent consortiums discussed in this segment are Asian Vape Association (AVA), Fact Asia, Malaysia E-Vaporizer and Tobacco Alternatives Association (MEVTA), and Philippine E-cigarette Industry Association (PECIA) among others.

Lack of regulation, low manufacturing costs and large smoking populations have become the driving force of the market. The report on the APAC E-liquid Market' is a meticulous compilation of the various facets of the e-liquid industry. After a thorough analysis of the current trends, the market dynamic chapter includes the key push and pull forces prevailing in the APAC e-liquid.

Owing to the dependency of the market growth on the legal and regulatory framework, the report at each step has considered the effect of laws (both implemented and anticipated) in terms of regulations and taxation in estimation and forecast of the market size. Moreover, the key consortiums and compliance influencing the e-cigarette and e-liquid market across the continent have also been included in the report.

The report involves a mix of 25+ companies chosen on the basis of their market developments, revenue generation and market share in the industry. The companies profiled in the report include Hangsen, Anarchist Vapors, Falcon Flavors, Huizhoo Hangboo Biotech and Timiya among others.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Research Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Primary Data Sources

1.2.2 Secondary Data Sources

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 High Smoking Population and Need for Tobacco Alternatives

2.2.2 Emergence of Vape Shops and Online Distribution Channels

2.2.3 Cost Effectiveness

2.2.4 Product Innovation

2.2.5 Wide Variety of E-Liquid Flavours

2.3 Market Challenges

2.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

2.3.2 Increase in Volume of Counterfeit Products

2.3.3 Unregulated Manufacturing in China

3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.1.3 Product Launch and Development

3.1.4 Business Expansion

3.1.5 Events

3.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3 Buying Decision-Consumer Buying Behaviour

3.3.1 Choice of Bases/Carrier Liquid

3.3.2 Flavor

3.3.3 Nicotine Level

3.3.4 Approval & Standards

3.3.5 Cost

3.3.6 Branding

3.3.7 Packaging & Labelling

4 APAC Key Consortiums and Alliances

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Asian Vape Association (AVA)

4.1.2 Fact Asia

4.1.3 Malaysia E-Vaporizers and Tobacco Alternatives Association (MEVTA)

4.1.4 Tobacco Free Alternatives Association of India (TFFAI)

4.1.5 Philippine E-Cigarette Industry Association (PECIA)

4.1.6 Legal status of E-cigarettes and Related Products in APAC, By Country

5 APAC E-Liquid Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Overview

5.2.1 Pre-Filled E-Liquid

5.2.2 Bottled E-Liquid

6 APAC E-Liquid Market, by Source of Origin

6.1 Market Overview

7 APAC E-liquid Market, by Geography

8 APAC E-liquid Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.1 Market Overview

8.1.1 Online Distribution Channel

8.1.2 Retail Distribution Channels

8.1.2.1 Convenience Stores (C-Stores)

8.1.2.2 Vape Shops

8.1.2.3 Others (Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Gas Stations)

9 Company Profile

9.1 Anarchist Vapors

9.2 Electronic Cigarette Just Fog Co., Ltd.

9.3 ESutta

9.4 Falcon Flavors

9.5 Farsee Technology Co. Ltd.

9.6 Fcukin' Flava

9.7 FeelLife Bioscience International Co., Ltd.

9.8 FirstUnion (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd.

9.9 Hangsen

9.10 Huizhou Hangboo Biotech Co., Ltd.

9.11 Innokin Technology Co., Ltd.

9.12 ITC Limited

9.13 Japan tobacco, inc. (JT)

9.14 Joyetech

9.15 Kanger Technology Co., Ltd.

9.16 Kimree, INC

9.17 L-Rider Technology Co. Ltd.

9.18 Liquid Factory

9.19 Mistlife

9.20 Mystic Plumes

9.21 Oplus Technology Ltd.

9.22 Samurai Vapors Co. Ltd.

9.23 Shenzhen Smoore Technology Co., Ltd.

9.24 SK Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

9.25 SmokeFree

9.26 Timiya Technology Co., Ltd

9.27 Top Q

9.28 TYGR TYGR

9.29 Yunnan Changning Dekang Biotechnology

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ndkkhw/apac_eliquid

