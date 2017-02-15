Global $32.8 Billion Nanomaterials Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast 2017-2025: Increasing Potential Applications such as Dispersions & Coating, Bio-Medical and Nano Devices - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Nanomaterials Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Nanomaterials Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 23.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $32.8 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing potential applications such as dispersions & coating, bio-medical and nano devices, new methods of fabricating patterned nanostructures, growing expenditure towards nanotechnology and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on Type Of Materials the market is categorized into metal & non-metal oxides, carbon based nanomaterials, chemicals and polymers, dendrimers nanomaterials, nanoclay, metal based nanomaterials, nanocellulos and other materials.

Metal & non-metal oxides is further sub segmented into nano zinc oxide, nano aluminium oxide, nano copper oxide, nano cobalt oxide, nano silicon dioxide, nano zirconium oxide, nano magnesium oxide, nano manganese oxide, nano cerium oxide, nano bismuth oxide, nano iron oxide, nano antimony tin oxide and nano titanium dioxide. Carbon Based Nanomaterials is further sub segmented into carbon nanotubes, fullerenes and graphene. metal based nanomaterials is further sub segmented into nano silver, nano gold, nano nickel and quantum dots. Other Materials is segmented into conventional materials and new materials.

Based on End User the market is segmented into energy, paint & coatings, polymers and composites, electronics & consumer goods, adhesives & sealants, healthcare & life science, chemical products, personal care, automotive, transportation, construction, packaging and other end users.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Potential Applications such as Dispersions & Coating, Bio-Medical and Nano Devices

3.1.2 New Methods of Fabricating Patterned Nanostructures

3.1.3 Growing Expenditure Towards Nanotechnology

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Nanomaterials Market, By Materials Type

4.1 Metal & Non-Metal Oxides

4.1.1.1 Nano Zinc Oxide

4.1.1.2 Nano Aluminium Oxide

4.1.1.3 Nano Copper Oxide

4.1.1.4 Nano Cobalt Oxide

4.1.1.5 Nano Silicon Dioxide

4.1.1.6 Nano Zirconium Oxide

4.1.1.7 Nano Magnesium Oxide

4.1.1.8 Nano Cerium Oxide

4.1.1.9 Nano Bismuth Oxide

4.1.1.10 Nano Iron Oxide

4.1.1.11 Nano Antimony Tin Oxide

4.1.1.12 Nano Titanium Dioxide

4.2 Carbon Based Nanomaterials

4.2.1.1 Carbon Nanotubes

4.2.1.2 Fullerenes

4.2.1.3 Graphene

4.3 Chemicals and Polymers

4.4 Dendrimers Nanomaterials

4.5 Nanoclay

4.6 Metal Based Nanomaterials

4.6.1.1 Nano Silver

4.6.2.1 Nano Gold

4.6.3.1 Nano Nickel

4.6.4.1 Quantum Dots

4.7 Nanocellulose

4.8 Other Materials

4.8.1.1 Conventional Materials

4.8.1.2 New Materials

5 Nanomaterials Market, By End User

5.1 Energy

5.2 Paint & Coatings

5.3 Polymers and Composites

5.4 Electronics & Consumer Goods

5.5 Adhesives & Sealants

5.6 Healthcare & Life science

5.7 Chemical Products

5.8 Personal Care

5.9 Automotive

5.10 Transportation

5.11 Construction

5.12 Packaging

5.13 Other End Users

5.13.1 Other End Users Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6 Nanomaterials Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities

8 Leading Companies

8.1 Ahlstrom

8.2 Arkema

8.3 Bayer AG

8.4 CNano Technology Ltd

8.5 DuPont

8.6 Elmarco

8.7 Finetex

8.8 Hollingsworth & Vose

8.9 Hyperion Catalysis International Inc

8.10 Kuraray

8.11 Nanocyl SA

8.12 Showa Denko

8.13 Sud-Chemie

8.14 Sumitomo

8.15 Sun-Nanotech

8.16 Umicore

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4zj3s9/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716