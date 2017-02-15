Technavio's latest report on the global floor pad marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global floor pad market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on end-users (manufacturing, warehouse and logistics, healthcare, and food and beverage) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

North America is expected to be the leading segment in the global floor pad market, generating highest revenue and maximum incremental growth through the forecast period. The dominance of this market segment will be driven by the high usage of industrial floor cleaners in metal fabrication, transportation, and machinery industries in the region.

The top three emerging trends driving the global floor pad market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Evolution of melamine pads

Use of green cleaning technology

Rising investments in R&D

Evolution of melamine pads

"Melamine pads are designed to be flexible, which makes them suitable to clean irregular stone surfaces and shallow grout lines. These pads can also be used to prepare the floor surfaces for re-coating," says Abhay Sinha, one of the lead analysts at Technavio.

The market for melamine pads is expected to grow due to heavy demand from the global constructional industry. Also, melamine pads are widely adopted in industrial floor sweepers due to the flexibility of their design, which brings in significant revenue to the market.

Use of green cleaning technology

"Chemical-free stripping pads and twisted pads are the eco-friendly products from the market that are very popular among consumers. The demand for such green cleaning solutions is mainly driven by the increasing focus on sustainability," says Abhay.

Green and sustainable cleaning methodologies are one of the most important trends in the industrial cleaning market with no signs of slowing down its pace of growth and importance. Green and sustainable cleaning practices are cost-effective as they lead to significant savings of resources like water, energy, chemicals, and waste, leading to its increased adoption.

Rising investments in R&D

The floor pad market is witnessing increased expenditure by vendors on R&D activities to come up with many innovative applications and solutions, such as the addition of improved battery life and efficiency. Also, vendors are looking for ways to reduce the cost of upgrades and maintenance to appeal to a larger segment of consumers. The rapidly changing technology and fluctuations in consumer preferences are encouraging vendors to deliver innovative floor pads, thereby driving market growth.

