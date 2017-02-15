According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global Geiger counter marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Geiger Counter Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Geiger counters constitute a major segment of the global radiation detection and monitoring market. The increasing demand from end-users to adhere to radiation safety regulations is pushing for their high adoption rates.

Workers in industries such as medical, nuclear power, and education and research are exposed to radiation on a regular basis. These industries detect radioactive emissions constantly, to ensure the health of the employees, thereby driving market growth.

Based on end-users, the report categorizes Geiger counters into the following segments:

Industrial

Healthcare

Defense and law-enforcement

Others

The top three revenue-generating end-user segments in the global Geiger counter market are discussed below:

Industrial

"Manufacturing industries and nuclear power plants are the key industrial end-users of Geiger counters, accounting for more than 32% of the total market. The growth in nuclear power generation to meet increasing energy demands is expected to drive the growth of this segment," says Sarah Haque, one of the lead analysts at Technavio.

Portable Geiger counters and handheld Geiger counters are easy to use and cost-effective, which is leading to their widespread penetration in the industrial end-user segment of the market. It is crucial to detect radioactive emissions to ensure the safety of workers, thereby ensuring a steady demand for these radiation detectors

Healthcare

Therapeutic applications such as cancer treatment, medical imaging, and radiation sterilization of health care products utilize radioactive isotopes. Additionally, procedures such as nuclear medication, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy pose significant risks of overexposure or unintended exposure to radiation, which can pose significant health hazards. These radiations produced from these sources should be carefully monitored and controlled to ensure safety and health of all the individuals associated, thereby ensuring a constant demand for cost-effective and portable Geiger counters.

Defense and law-enforcement

There are increasing risks of nuclear weaponry, alerting nations to keep a constant check of radiation levels to ensure safety and security, especially near borders and coastlines. Law-enforcement officials commonly use Geiger counters near borders or secure facilities to screen individuals, vehicles, and cargo.

"Manufacturers in the Geiger counter market are offering radiation detectors specially made for military and law enforcement purposes. This segment prefers handheld Geiger counters that are easy to use and sensitive, which is perfect for first responders, emergency responders, military personnel, and law enforcement personnel," says Sarah.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Ludlum Measurements

Mirion Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

