

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar was up against all of its major rivals Wednesday morning, but has slipped back near the flat line after paring its early gains. Investors were hit with a slew of U.S. economic reports this morning, the majority of which came in better than expected. Traders also remained focused on Fed Chair Yellen's second day of testimony before Congress.



Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen repeated that policy makers are prepared to raise interest rates in the near term.



Yellen yesterday told the Senate Banking Committee: 'Waiting too long to remove accommodation would be unwise, potentially requiring the FOMC to eventually raise rates rapidly, which could risk disrupting financial markets and pushing the economy into recession.'



Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of January, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday. The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.6 percent in January after rising by 0.3 percent in December. Economists had expected prices to rise by another 0.3 percent.



Despite a pullback in auto sales, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing that U.S. retail sales rose by more than expected in the month of January. The report said retail sales increased by 0.4 percent in January following upwardly revised 1.0 percent jump in December.



Economists had been expecting sales to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.6 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Conditions for New York manufacturers have continued to improve in the month of February, according to a report released by the New York Federal Reserve on Monday, with the index of activity in the sector rising by much more than expected.



The Empire State headline general business conditions index rose twelve points to 18.7, its highest level in more than two years. Economists were looking for a more modest improvement to 7.5.



Partly reflecting a decrease in buyer traffic, the National Association of Home Builders released a report on Wednesday unexpectedly showing a continued decrease in U.S. homebuilder confidence in the month of February.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped to 65 in February from 67 in January. The decrease surprised economists, who had expected the index to inch up to 68.



Business inventories in the U.S. increased in line with estimates in the month of December, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday. The Commerce Department said business inventories rose by 0.4 percent in December after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.8 percent in November.



Economists had expected inventories to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



The dollar climbed to over a 1-month high of $1.0521 against the Euro Wednesday morning, but has since pulled back to around $1.0585.



The euro area trade surplus increased unexpectedly in December to the strongest level in eight months, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 24.5 billion in December from EUR 22.2 billion in November. Meanwhile, economists had expected the surplus to fall to EUR 22.0 billion.



The buck rose to a 1-week high of $1.2387 against the pound sterling Wednesday morning, but has since eased back to around $1.2445.



UK employment grew to a record high, while wage growth unexpectedly eased at the end of 2016 that is likely to cause the Bank of England to worry more about the impact of rising inflation on household incomes in the coming months.



The number of Britons in work grew by 37,000 persons sequentially in the three months to December to 31.83 million, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. The employment rate was 74.6 percent. Both figures were the highest since records began in 1971.



The greenback broke out to a 2-week high of Y114.955 against the Japanese Yen Wednesday, but has since retreated to around Y114.285.



