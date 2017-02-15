

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Top Senate Republicans are urging the White House to withdraw fast food executive Andrew Puzder's nomination as Labor Secretary, according to a report from CNN.



Citing a senior GOP source, CNN said at least four and as many as twelve Republicans intend to vote against Puzder's nomination.



The report comes a day before Puzder is due to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.



Previous reports had indicated Republican Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Tim Scott, R-S.C., were withholding their support for Puzder.



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he was encouraged Republicans are starting to agree with his assessment that there is no worse pick for Labor Secretary than Puzder.



'He does not belong anywhere near the Labor Department, let alone at the head of it,' Schumer said. 'Puzder's disdain for the American worker, the very people he would be responsible for protecting, is second to none.'



Democrats and labor groups have been critical of Puzder's opposition to the Obama administration's proposal to expand overtime pay as well as his views on raising the minimum wage.



Puzder, who currently serves as CEO of CKE Restaurants, Inc., the parent of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, has also come under pressure amid revelations he once employed an undocumented immigrant as a housekeeper.



While Puzder said he immediately ended the woman's employment after learning of her status and paid back taxes, similar revelations have derailed other Cabinet nominations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX