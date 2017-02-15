India Furniture Market - Anticipated to Cross $27 Billion by 2022 - Surging Demand for New Designs of Furniture - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Furniture Market 2012-2022" report to their offering.

The furniture market in India is anticipated to cross $27 Billion by 2022, on account of growing urbanization, rising trend of nuclear families, and expanding working population base coupled with surging demand for new designs of furniture. Home furniture occupied the largest share in India furniture market in 2016.

Over the last few years, there has been a shift from traditional furniture towards contemporary furniture as buyers in the country are becoming more brand conscious coupled with their increasing purchasing power. Moreover, rapidly expanding distribution network of exclusive stores and easy availability of standardized furniture products is also expected to aid the country's furniture market in the next five years. Furthermore, increasing investments in healthcare and hospitality industries by public as well as private entities is forecast to boost the demand for furniture in India during 2017-2022.

Increasing number of hotels along with growing tourist footfall are anticipated to boost the demand for furniture from hospitality industry during forecast period. In India, an average age of home buyer has dropped from 40 to 27, and youth population with unique and individual preferences are opting for modern furniture rather than traditional furniture. Improving literacy rate and growing influence of western culture are motivating Indian consumers to adopt modern lifestyle.

Companies Mentioned

Damro Furniture

Durian Office Furniture Pvt. Ltd.

Dynasty Modular Furniture Pvt. Ltd.

Featherlite Office Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Godrej Interio

Haworth India Pvt. Ltd.

Nilkamal Limited

Usha Shriram Enterprises

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting Group

Zuari Furniture

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Furniture Market Overview



5. India Furniture Market Outlook



6. India Home Furniture Market Outlook



7. India Office Furniture Market Outlook



8. India Institutional Furniture Market Outlook



9. India Kids Furniture Market Analysis



10. India Mattress Market Analysis



11. Impact of Season on India Furniture Market



12. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis



13. SWOT Analysis



14. Import & Export Analysis



15. Market Dynamics



16. Market Trends & Developments



17. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



18. India Economic Profile



19. Competitive Landscape



20. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xs7knq/india_furniture

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716