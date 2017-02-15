Global Earphones & Headphones Market (2012-2022) - By Type (In-ear Vs. Over-Ear), Application (Music & Entertainment, Sports & Fitness, Gaming & Virtual Reality) & Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The market for earphones and headphones globally is anticipated to cross $19 billion mark by 2022, on account of growing disposable income, increasing adoption of latest technology products and rising demand from professional as well personal users.
Surging sales of mobile devices, expanding use of online streaming services and growing disposable income are some of the factors that are anticipated to drive global earphones & headphones market during 2017 - 2022. Moreover, demand for high quality earphones and headphones from audiophiles has compelled the market players to innovate in styling and technology, which has resulted in significant demand generation, especially over the last few years. The global distribution network of earphones and headphones is quite vast.
Products in global earphones and headphones market are available through many channels, out of which multi-brand electronic stores held the highest share in 2016, and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. However, online sales channel has exhibited the fastest growth of all the point of sales in global earphones and headphones market owing to heavy discount offers available on the products coupled with ease of online shopping.
Companies Mentioned:
- AKG Acoustics GmbH
- Audio-Technica Corporation
- Beats Electronics LLC
- Beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG
- Bose Corporation
- Creative Technology Ltd.
- Harman International Industries Inc.
- JVCKenwood Corporation
- Jabra Corporation
- Jaybird LLC
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Logitech International S.A.
- Plantronics
- Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG
- Shure Incorporated
- Skullcandy Inc.
- Sony Corporation
- Urbanears
- Westone Laboratories
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Earphones & Headphones Market Outlook
5. Global Wired Earphones & Headphones Market Outlook
6. Global Wireless Earphones & Headphones Market Outlook
7. Asia-Pacific Earphones & Headphones Market Outlook
8. North America Earphones & Headphones Market Outlook
9. Europe Earphones & Headphones Market Outlook
10. South America Earphones & Headphones Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Earphones & Headphones Market Outlook
12. Value Chain Analysis
13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14. Market Dynamics
15. Market Trends & Developments
17. Strategic Recommendations
