Global Earphones & Headphones Market (2012-2022) - By Type (In-ear Vs. Over-Ear), Application (Music & Entertainment, Sports & Fitness, Gaming & Virtual Reality) & Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Earphones & Headphones Market 2012-2022" report to their offering.

The market for earphones and headphones globally is anticipated to cross $19 billion mark by 2022, on account of growing disposable income, increasing adoption of latest technology products and rising demand from professional as well personal users.

Surging sales of mobile devices, expanding use of online streaming services and growing disposable income are some of the factors that are anticipated to drive global earphones & headphones market during 2017 - 2022. Moreover, demand for high quality earphones and headphones from audiophiles has compelled the market players to innovate in styling and technology, which has resulted in significant demand generation, especially over the last few years. The global distribution network of earphones and headphones is quite vast.

Products in global earphones and headphones market are available through many channels, out of which multi-brand electronic stores held the highest share in 2016, and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. However, online sales channel has exhibited the fastest growth of all the point of sales in global earphones and headphones market owing to heavy discount offers available on the products coupled with ease of online shopping.

Companies Mentioned:

AKG Acoustics GmbH

Audio-Technica Corporation

Beats Electronics LLC

Beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG

Bose Corporation

Creative Technology Ltd.

Harman International Industries Inc.

JVCKenwood Corporation

Jabra Corporation

Jaybird LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics Inc.

Logitech International S.A.

Plantronics

Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG

Shure Incorporated

Skullcandy Inc.

Sony Corporation

Urbanears

Westone Laboratories



Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Earphones & Headphones Market Outlook



5. Global Wired Earphones & Headphones Market Outlook



6. Global Wireless Earphones & Headphones Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Earphones & Headphones Market Outlook



8. North America Earphones & Headphones Market Outlook



9. Europe Earphones & Headphones Market Outlook



10. South America Earphones & Headphones Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Earphones & Headphones Market Outlook

12. Value Chain Analysis



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



14. Market Dynamics

15. Market Trends & Developments

16. Market Trends & Developments



17. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fjj8rw/global_earphones

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716