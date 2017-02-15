Global $52 Billion Smart Packaging Market Analysis & Trends Report 2017 - Industry Forecast to 2025: Internet of Things and Cloud Computing Boosting the Smart Packaging Technologies

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Smart Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Smart Packaging Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $52 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing market for sustainable printed electronics technology, internet of Things and Cloud computing boosting the smart packaging technologies, and rising food safety concerns.

Based on technology the market is categorized into modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), intelligent packaging (IP), and active packaging. Further, intelligent packaging (IP) divided into tracking devices, indicators. Active packaging is classified into gas scavengers, corrosion control, moisture control, and antimicrobial.

Depending on the vertical the market is segmented by personal care, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical device packaging, food & beverages, automotive, industrial product packaging, and others verticals. Further, food & beverages classified into meat and poultry, sea food, dairy, and others.

On basis of application the market is segmented by security, logging, temperature monitoring, dispensing systems, indicators, RFID tracking, and temperature controllers. Further, security segment is classified into electronic article surveillance, security printing. Logging segment is divided into pressure data loggers, temperature data loggers, shock and vibration data loggers, and other logging. Dispensing systems segment categorized into precision medical sprays, precision inhalers, and adhesive dispensers.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing market for sustainable printed electronics technology

3.1.2 Internet of Things and Cloud computing boosting the smart packaging technologies

3.1.3 Rising food safety concerns

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Smart Packaging Market, By Technology

4.1 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

4.2 Intelligent Packaging (IP)

4.2.1.1 Tracking Devices

4.2.1.1.1.1 Near-Field Communication

4.2.1.1.1.2 Radio Frequency Identification Detection (RFID)

4.2.1.2 Indicators

4.2.1.2.1.1 Quality Indicators

4.2.1.2.1.2 Time-Temperature Indicators

4.3 Active Packaging

4.3.1.1 Gas Scavengers

4.3.1.1.1.1 Ethylene (Ethene) Scavengers

4.3.1.1.1.2 Oxygen Scavengers

4.3.1.2 Corrosion Control

4.3.1.3 Moisture Control

4.3.1.4 Antimicrobial

5 Smart Packaging Market, By Vertical

5.1 Personal Care

5.2 Healthcare

5.3 Pharmaceuticals and medical device packaging

5.4 Food & Beverages

5.4.1.1 Meat and Poultry

5.4.1.2 Sea Food

5.4.1.3 Dairy

5.4.1.4 Others

5.5 Automotive

5.6 Industrial product packaging

5.7 Others Verticals

5.7.1.1 Logistic/transit packaging

5.7.1.2 Electronic equipment

5.7.1.3 Consumer Packaging

6 Smart Packaging Market, By Application

6.1 Security

6.1.1.1 Electronic Article Surveillance

6.1.1.2 Security Printing

6.1.1.2.1.1 Specialized labels

6.1.1.2.1.2 Security Holograms

6.2 Logging

6.2.1.1 Pressure data loggers

6.2.1.2 Temperature data loggers

6.2.1.3 Shock and vibration data loggers

6.2.1.4 Other Logging

6.3 Temperature Monitoring

6.4 Dispensing Systems

6.4.1.1 Precision medical sprays

6.4.1.2 Precision inhalers

6.4.1.3 Adhesive dispensers

6.5 Indicators

6.6 RFID Tracking

6.6.1.1 Unit Load Tracking

6.6.1.2 Package Tracking

6.7 Temperature Controllers

6.7.1 Temperature Controllers Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7 Smart Packaging Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.1 US

7.1.1.2 Canada

7.1.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.1 France

7.2.1.2 Germany

7.2.1.3 Italy

7.2.1.4 Spain

7.2.1.5 U.K.

7.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.1 Japan

7.3.1.2 China

7.3.1.3 India

7.3.1.4 Australia

7.3.1.5 New Zealand

7.3.1.6 Rest of APAC

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.1.2 UAE

7.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.5.1.1 Argentina

7.5.1.2 Brazil

7.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.6.1.1 Africa

7.6.1.2 Caribbean

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 BASF SE

9.2 3M

9.3 ACREO

9.4 Amcor Limited

9.5 Ball Corporation

9.6 Bemis

9.7 Blue Spark Technologies

9.8 Crown Holdings Inc.

9.9 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

9.10 Graham Packaging Company INC.

9.11 Huhtamaki Group

9.12 Meadwestvaco Corporation

9.13 Multisorb Technologies Inc.

9.14 Novalia

9.15 Rexam PLC

9.16 Reynolds Group Holdings

9.17 RR Donnelley

9.18 Sealed Air Corporation

9.19 Stora Enso OYJ

9.20 Timestrip Plc.

