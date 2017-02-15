Four Report Competitor Analysis Bundle: Inhibitory and Stimulatory Immunomodulators in Immuno-Oncology - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Competitor Analysis: Inhibitory and Stimulatory Immunomodulators in Immuno-Oncology" report to their offering.
This product consists of four reports describing the competitive field of new molecular entities directed against inhibitory as well stimulatory immune checkpoints on T-cells, antigen presenting cells (APCs)/dendritic cells or tumor cells and against immunosuppressive factors in the tumor microencironment, including Treg cells, tumor-associated macrophages (TAM), myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSC).
Each of the four reports can be obtained individually, but the package of the four reports provides a 40% discount on the regular prices:
Competitor Analysis: PD-1 and PD-L1
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors 2016
Competitor Analysis: Inhibitors of Negative Immune Checkpoints
CTLA-4, LAG-3, TIM-3 & Others
Competitor Analysis: Activators of Immune Checkpoints CD40, GITR, OX40, 4-1BB, CD27 & ICOS
Competitor Analysis: Tumor Microenvironment Modulation via IDO, TGF-ß/R, CXCR4, CSF-1R, CD47-SIRPa, Adenosine, STING & Others
Targets of Immunomodulators are inhibitory as well as stimulatory immune checkpoints and from the tumor microenvironment:
Negative Immune Checkpoints:
- PD-1 (programmed cell death 1
- PD-L1 (programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1)
- CTLA-4 (Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte-Associated Protein-4; CD152)
- LAG-3 (Lymphocyte Activation Gene 3; CD223)
- TIM-3 (T-cell Immunoglobulin domain and Mucin domain 3; HAVCR2)
- VISTA (V-region Ig-containing Suppressor of T-cell Activation) Receptor
- CEACAM1 (Carcino-Embryonic Antigen Cell Adhesion Molecule 1)
- BTLA (B- and T-Lymphocyte Attenuator)
- GARP (Glycoprotein A Repetitions Predominant)
- TIGIT (T-cell Immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains)
- IL-10 (Interleukin-10) - B7-H3 (CD273)
Stimulatory Immune Checkpoints:
- CD40 (TNFSFR5)
- GITR (Glucocorticoid-Induced Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor; TNFSFR18)
- OX40 (CD134; TNFSFR4)
- 4-1BB (CD137; TNFSFR9)
- CD27 (TNFSFR7)
- ICOS (Inducible Co-Stimulator)
Immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment:
- IDO (Indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase
- TDO (Tryptophan 2,3 dioxygenase)
- TGF-ß/R (Transforming Growth Factor beta/Receptor)
- CXCR4 (Chemokine Receptor Type 4)
- CSF-1R (Colony Stimulating Factor-1 Receptor)
- CD47
- SIRPa (Signal Regulatory Protein Alpha)
- Adenosine Pathway: Adenosine 2A Receptor (A2AR), CD73, CD39 & adenosine
- STING (STimulator of INterferon Genes) Receptor
- Others (e.g. arginase)
Competitor projects are listed in a tabular format providing information on:
- Drug Codes
- Target/Mechanism of Action
- Class of Compound
- Company
- Product Category
- Indication
- R&D Stage
- Additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of information.
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hf3dm5/competitor
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716