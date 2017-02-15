Four Report Competitor Analysis Bundle: Inhibitory and Stimulatory Immunomodulators in Immuno-Oncology - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Competitor Analysis: Inhibitory and Stimulatory Immunomodulators in Immuno-Oncology" report to their offering.

This product consists of four reports describing the competitive field of new molecular entities directed against inhibitory as well stimulatory immune checkpoints on T-cells, antigen presenting cells (APCs)/dendritic cells or tumor cells and against immunosuppressive factors in the tumor microencironment, including Treg cells, tumor-associated macrophages (TAM), myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSC).

Each of the four reports can be obtained individually, but the package of the four reports provides a 40% discount on the regular prices:

Competitor Analysis: PD-1 and PD-L1

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors 2016

Competitor Analysis: Inhibitors of Negative Immune Checkpoints

CTLA-4, LAG-3, TIM-3 & Others

Competitor Analysis: Activators of Immune Checkpoints CD40, GITR, OX40, 4-1BB, CD27 & ICOS

Competitor Analysis: Tumor Microenvironment Modulation via IDO, TGF-ß/R, CXCR4, CSF-1R, CD47-SIRPa, Adenosine, STING & Others

Targets of Immunomodulators are inhibitory as well as stimulatory immune checkpoints and from the tumor microenvironment:

Negative Immune Checkpoints:

- PD-1 (programmed cell death 1

- PD-L1 (programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1)

- CTLA-4 (Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte-Associated Protein-4; CD152)

- LAG-3 (Lymphocyte Activation Gene 3; CD223)

- TIM-3 (T-cell Immunoglobulin domain and Mucin domain 3; HAVCR2)

- VISTA (V-region Ig-containing Suppressor of T-cell Activation) Receptor

- CEACAM1 (Carcino-Embryonic Antigen Cell Adhesion Molecule 1)

- BTLA (B- and T-Lymphocyte Attenuator)

- GARP (Glycoprotein A Repetitions Predominant)

- TIGIT (T-cell Immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains)

- IL-10 (Interleukin-10) - B7-H3 (CD273)

Stimulatory Immune Checkpoints:

- CD40 (TNFSFR5)

- GITR (Glucocorticoid-Induced Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor; TNFSFR18)

- OX40 (CD134; TNFSFR4)

- 4-1BB (CD137; TNFSFR9)

- CD27 (TNFSFR7)

- ICOS (Inducible Co-Stimulator)

Immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment:

- IDO (Indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase

- TDO (Tryptophan 2,3 dioxygenase)

- TGF-ß/R (Transforming Growth Factor beta/Receptor)

- CXCR4 (Chemokine Receptor Type 4)

- CSF-1R (Colony Stimulating Factor-1 Receptor)

- CD47

- SIRPa (Signal Regulatory Protein Alpha)

- Adenosine Pathway: Adenosine 2A Receptor (A2AR), CD73, CD39 & adenosine

- STING (STimulator of INterferon Genes) Receptor

- Others (e.g. arginase)

Competitor projects are listed in a tabular format providing information on:

- Drug Codes

- Target/Mechanism of Action

- Class of Compound

- Company

- Product Category

- Indication

- R&D Stage

- Additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of information.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hf3dm5/competitor

