UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION: Uniserve Announces New CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation ("Uniserve") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Jeffery, a former Director of the Data Centre Solutions group at CBRE (the world's largest commercial real estate services firm) as its new CEO effective March 1st, 2017. Mr. Jeffery will be moving from London to Vancouver, with his wife and young family joining him in the spring.

At CBRE, Mr. Jeffery was responsible for client strategy, advising data center owners and multinational corporations on data center acquisitions, new product developments, cloud deployments and new geography strategies. Mr. Jeffery is also considered an authority on cognitive connected buildings and Smart City solutions, and led this portfolio for CBRE in Europe.

With over 25 years of telecommunications, media and technology experience, Mr. Jeffery was previously the European Managing Director of PSINet Europe. He was part of the executive team that acquired PSINet for $15m and was sold two years later for $150m to Telstra and Interroute, having taken the business from a $30m loss to $15m profit in two years. Mr. Jeffery has also been a C-Level executive at data center and Internet service companies such as Hostmark, Worldport, and Digital Realty.

Mr. Jeffery said: "I am really excited to be able to combine the telecommunications and technology capabilities with smart building and smart city strategies in such a forward thinking city like Vancouver. Uniserve is perfectly placed to bring these capabilities together to take advantage of the IOT revolution throughout BC and Alberta. From a solid base, Uniserve intends to complete the build out of a portfolio of products and services in the B2C and B2B markets and further invest in core data center infrastructure. I also see excellent opportunities for growth in the Enterprise IT solutions sector, and we intend to strengthen the existing team to support clients' data security, sovereignty, storage and hybrid cloud requirements. Combined with Uniserve's Canadian-based customer service capabilities and existing network provisioning, Uniserve is primed for significant growth".

ABOUT UNISERVE

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX-V:USS) is a leader in the integration and delivery of voice and data services over multiple IP networks directly and through wholesale partnerships to businesses and retail consumers throughout western Canada.

Uniserve currently has over 13,000 active business, residential and wholesale customers combined, providing over 45,000 active services.

Uniserve offers a comprehensive portfolio of managed services ranging from storage, disaster recovery firewalls, application hosting and a redundant resilient network, all backed by 24/7 local technical support.

Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board

For more information please contact Mr. Mark Stanton at 604-395-3908 or email us at mark.stanton@uniserveteam.com (mailto:mark.stanton@uniserveteam.com).

