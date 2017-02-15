Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2017) - Vancouver-based Revelation Cellars Urban Winery plans to raise up to $2 million by way of an offering memorandum, offering wine lovers the opportunity to become co-owners in the winery business.

Urban wineries are a recent phenomenon whereby a wine producer chooses to locate their winemaking facility in an urban setting within a city and near the wine buying public rather than in the traditional rural setting near the vineyards.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Revelation Cellars" in the search box. It is also available for viewing on YouTube (click here).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXAz3LsG3iU

The company is currently selling shares priced at $0.25 per share. As Revelation Cellars Urban Winery is registered as an Eligible Business Corporation, or EBC, under the Small Business Venture Capital Act of British Columbia, the company will be able to issue tax credit certificates for 30% to investors who are residents of British Columbia. The shares are also RRSP and TFSA eligible.

Revelation Cellars has created its first Urban Winery at its Pacific Breeze location in New Westminster, British Columbia. Revelation's next goal is to open Urban Winery downtown Vancouver.

The winery has been producing award winning mid-tier wines from grapes sourced via Napa, Sonoma, and the Okanagan since 2007. Revelation not only produces award winning VQA wines; they also import from other vineyards in Napa, Sonoma, Oregon, and Washington State.

Revelation Cellars is only one of a few wine companies with a full commercial license which means they are licensed to produce wine in Canada from imported grapes.

World consumption of wine, close to overtaking production, shows a strong case for investment and opportunity, in the Global Wine Market that generates $200 billion annually.

Revelation Cellars' plans also to expand internationally, into several high-profile locations, providing "world class wines within a world class environment made from world class vineyards".

Revelation's wine list includes: Red wines such as Shiraz, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, a Super Tuscan, Zinfandel, and two red blends. White wines include Chardonnay, a white blend, and a new "Late Season" style vintage for the ever-demanding Asian market. Revelation manufactures top wines at many price points from $12 to $49

Revelations management and wine making team have been producing some of Canadas top wines for many years and have received numerous top wine awards for their efforts.

For more information about this investment and to obtain a copy of the offering memorandum, please contact James Ward at 604-614-0070 or email jamesrward@shaw.ca.

