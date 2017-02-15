Lahti, Finland, 2017-02-15 21:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAUTE CORPORATION ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 15 FEBRUARY 2017 at 10:45 p.m.



RAUTE'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION STATEMENT FOR 2016 PUBLISHED



Raute Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements for the year 2016 are published on the company's website. They are available in pdf format at www.raute.com > Investors > Publications. Printed financial statements can be ordered by email from ir@raute.com.



Raute's Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for 2016 have been published. The statements can be found on the company's website at www.raute.com > Investors > Corporate Governance.



RAUTE CORPORATION Arja Hakala Chief Financial Officer



FURTHER INFORMATION: Ms. Arja Hakala, CFO, Raute Corporation, tel. +358 3 82911



RAUTE IN BRIEF: Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute's customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood and LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber). The technology offering covers machinery and equipment for the customer's entire production process. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute's full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute's head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. Its other production plants are in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada and in the Shanghai area of China. Raute's net sales in 2016 were EUR 113.1 million. The Group's headcount at the end of 2015 was 643.



