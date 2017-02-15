MELVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - After the close of market on Thursday, March 9, 2017 FalconStor Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: FALC), will announce financial results for the fourth quarter 2016, which ended December 31, 2016. FalconStor will host a conference call at 4:30 PM EDT to discuss the results. In conjunction with the conference call, FalconStor will also host a presentation on the Internet.

WHO: Gary Quinn, President and Chief Executive Officer, FalconStor Dan Murale, Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer, FalconStor WHEN: Thursday, March 9, 2017 4:30 PM EDT HOW: Presentation: To view the presentation, please copy and paste the following link into your browser and register for this meeting. Once you have registered for the meeting, you will receive an email message confirming your registration. https://falconstor.webex.com/falconstor/j.php?RGID=r3385410c95fc9b 4bc71cfcdba535e601 Meeting: FalconStor Q4 2016 Earnings Meeting Password: Q4numbers16 Meeting Number: 793 433 874 Conference Call: To participate in the conference call, please dial: Toll Free: 1-888-256-1030 International: +1-913-312-1472 Conference ID: 2910776 RSVP: If you are unable to register via the Internet, please contact Dori White, Investor Relations at 631-773-5819 or dori.white@falconstor.com REPLAY: A conference call replay will be available beginning March 9th at 7:30 PM EDT through 7:30 PM EDT on March 16th. To listen to the replay of the call, dial: Toll Free: 1-888-203-1112 International: +1 719-457-0820 Passcode: 2910776

About FalconStor

FalconStor Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: FALC) is a leading software-defined storage company offering a converged data services software platform that is hardware agnostic. Our open, integrated flagship solution FreeStor® reduces vendor lock-in and gives enterprises the freedom to choose the applications and hardware components that make the best sense for their business. We empower organizations to modernize their data center with the right performance, in the right location, all while protecting existing investments. FalconStor's mission is to maximize data availability and system uptime to ensure nonstop business productivity while simplifying data management to reduce operational costs. Our award-winning solutions are available and supported worldwide by OEMs as well as leading service providers, system integrators, resellers and FalconStor. The company is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. with offices throughout Europe and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit www.falconstor.com or call 1-866-NOW-FALC (866-669-3252).

