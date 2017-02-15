India Mosquito Repellents Market to Reach $800 Million by 2021 - Surge in Mosquito Borne Diseases & Favorable Government Initiatives - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Mosquito Repellents Market 2011-2021" report to their offering.

The mosquito repellent market in India is projected to reach $ 800 million by 2021 on account of growing awareness about mosquito repellents, surge in mosquito borne diseases and favorable government initiatives. In 2015, coils accounted for the largest share in the country's mosquito repellent market, followed by vaporizers, mats, sprays and creams. Though coils segment is expected to maintain its market dominance through 2021, the segmental share is expected to decline on account of robustly growing demand for vaporizers and sprays.

Over the last decade, India has witnessed robust increase in use of mosquito repellents due to rising incidence of mosquito borne diseases, increasing consumer awareness and growing health concerns. Moreover, Indian consumers are gaining interest in new technologically advanced products, which are less harmful to human health and are herbal in nature.

On account of increasing heath concerns, major mosquito repellent players operating in India have also been increasing their focus on introducing new products, like herbal creams, lotions, fabric roll on and perfumes. These new products are created from plant based extracts that are considered less harmful compared to the chemical based compositions that dominate the India mosquito repellent market.

Companies Mentioned:

Coghlan's Ltd.

Dabur

Enesis Group

Godrej Consumer Product Ltd.

Herbal Strategi

Jyothy Laboratories Limited

Quantum Health

Reckitt Benckiser.

SC Johnson.

Spectrum

Why You Should Buy This Report?



To gain an in-depth understanding of India mosquito repellent market;

mosquito repellent market; To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years;

To help industry consultants, furniture manufacturers, vendors, dealers other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies;

To obtain research based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material;

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players;

To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Mosquito Repellent Market Overview



5. India Mosquito Repellent Market Outlook



6. India Mosquito Repellent Coil Market Outlook



7. India Mosquito Repellent Vaporizer Market Outlook



8. India Mosquito Repellent Mats Market Outlook



9. India Mosquito Repellent Sprays Market Outlook



10. India Mosquito Repellent Creams Market Outlook

11. India Other Mosquito Repellents Market Outlook



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



14. Import & Export Analysis



15. Market Dynamics



16. Market Trends & Developments



17. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



18. India Economic Profile



19. Competitive Landscape



20. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j7vhwm/india_mosquito

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716