Indonesia LNG Market Demand & Supply Analysis, By Region, Application, LNG Terminal, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2025 - Research and Markets

The LNG market in Indonesia is projected to surpass 5.9 MMT by 2025. Existing liquefaction capacity terminals in the country are expected to be converted to regasification terminals, which would ultimately bring down utilization of the liquefaction capacity of Indonesia. Indonesia majorly imports LNG from Australia, United States, Malaysia and Papua New Guinea. Moreover, increasing demand for LNG from various end use sectors and decreasing LNG prices in comparison to other alternative fuels are further anticipated to boost supply of LNG in Indonesia during 2016 - 2025.

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is natural gas (predominantly methane, CH4) that is converted into liquid form through a process called liquefaction. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) value chain starts from exploration and production (including processing), from where natural gas is supplied to liquefaction plant, and then loaded into LNG tanker to be supplied to various destinations.

Production of natural gas declined in Indonesia at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2010-2015, due to growing numbers of mature gas field in the country, which positively impacted Indonesia LNG supply market. Demand for LNG increased continuously during the same time frame, owing to rising demand from power and industrial sectors in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Indonesia Primary Energy Consumption



5. Indonesia LNG Supply Market Outlook



6. Indonesia LNG Potential Demand Market Outlook



7. Indonesia LNG Potential Demand Supply Gap Outlook



8. Indonesia LNG Regional Market Outlook



9. Indonesia LNG Market Outlook



10. Import-Export Dynamics



11. LNG Pricing Analysis



13. Competitive Analysis



14. Customer & Supplier Analysis



