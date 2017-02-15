Australia and New Zealand Light Commercial Vehicle Market - By Vehicle Type (Pickups, Vans and Light Buses), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The market for light commercial vehicles in Australia and New Zealand is projected to cross $ 14 billion and $ 4 billion, respectively, by 2021, on account of increasing number of small and medium sized enterprises coupled with changing customers preference towards personal transportation.

Rising demand from transportation and logistics sectors, growing number of small and medium enterprises across Australia and New Zealand, and favorable government initiatives are anticipated to drive Australia and New Zealand light commercial vehicle market through 2021. Moreover, expanding LCV portfolio by prominent companies and growing popularity of pickups across Australia and New Zealand, has led to increasing demand for light commercial vehicles.

On the other hand, use of light commercial vehicles as passenger carrier as well as for commercial purposes in New Zealand, makes it a popular choice among the population of the country. Australia light commercial vehicle market was majorly concentrated in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria in 2015, wherein, New South Wales, held a major share in Australia light commercial vehicle market. Whereas, areas such as Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Wellington, etc., located in North Island created huge demand for light commercial vehicles in New Zealand in the same year.

Companies Mentioned

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Holden

Hyundai Motor Company

Isuzu Motors Limited

Mazda Motors Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Australia Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Market Outlook



5. New Zealand Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

9. Competitive Landscape

