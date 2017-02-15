India Benzene Market Study, 2011-2025 - Revenue Forecasts For Each Segment & Sub-Segment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Benzene Market Study, 2011-2025" report to their offering.

Benzene is a toxic, volatile, flammable, colorless liquid with gasoline like odor and is one of the most important organic chemical compound. Benzene is a constituent of crude oil and is produced as a by-product in oil refining units. Benzene is used in production of linear alkyl benzene (LAB), cumene, ethylbenzene, cyclohexane, nitrobenzene and other such chemicals.

Intermediates and derivatives derived from benzene are widely used in various downstream industries such as lacquer thinners, gasoline and varnishes. Dyes, drugs, plastics, synthetic fibers, resins, glue and other manufacturing industries utilize benzene and its derivatives as a key ingredient in their production process.

The market dynamics section of the report elaborates the factors driving India benzene market as well as the challenges inhibiting growth. The research study also includes insights of the key market trends, a detailed analysis of the changing competitive landscape and revenue forecasts for each segment and sub-segment.

All this information is provided to assist the established market players and new entrants in taking their strategic decisions, thereby aiding them in strengthening their market position in a highly competitive benzene market in India.

Why You Should Buy This Report?

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next nine years

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Key Questions This Study Will Answer



What would be the segmental and regional growth trends in India Benzene market in the coming years?

Benzene market in the coming years? What are the most important growth drivers and opportunities in the market?

Which profiling technology is preferred the most?

What strategies should market competitors employ to gain share in mature segments of the India Benzene market?

What are the competitor profiles in this market and how do they compete for market share?



Key Topics Covered:

1. Production Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. India Benzene Production Outlook



5. India Benzene Market Outlook



6. India Benzene Market Attractiveness Index



7. Pricing Analysis



8. Import-Export Dynamics



9. Competitive Analysis

10. Customer Analysis (19 Customers)

